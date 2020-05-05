Lenovo is the next brand that is about to launch into the market for mobile gamers, under its Legion brand. The first mobile for gamers Lenovo Legion does not yet have an official presentation date, but much of its features have been leaked, and it will be a rather peculiar mobile, even for the standard of mobile gaming.

For starters, the Lenovo Legion would mount the front camera in a retractable mechanism on one side, including the two rear camera lenses in almost half of the terminal. Another detail to highlight is its loading speed, with 90W fast charge.

Very fast loading and other eccentricities

The Lenovo Legion is a mobile for gamers and this is generally a synonym of power and, often, of a somewhat more outlandish design than what we are used to. This would also be the case for the Lenovo Legion, with a somewhat overloaded design at the rear, while the front is more clear.

As for the power, it is confirmed that it will have Snapdragon 865 And while memory and storage configurations are not known, it is expected with UFS 3.0 for storage and LPDDR5 RAM, as well as stereo speakers. The screen, of a diagonal to be determined, would take the refresh rate to 144 Hz, with a tactile response of 270 Hz and FullHD + resolution.

Up to here everything more or less normal, but it is now when the extravagance begins. The front camera, with a pop-up mechanism, is located on one side rather than on the top. It is expected to have a resolution of 20 megapixels.

Behind, the Lenovo Legion would mount a two-lens camera of 64 and 16 megapixels respectively (the second sensor, a wide angle), with a location also somewhat different from the normal one. Is it so much more focused than usual, instead of being close to one end.

One of the star details of this mobile, and that has been confirmed on several occasions by the company, is its 90W fast charge, capable of charging its 5,000 mAh battery at 100% in 30 minutes. Incidentally, the terminal has two USB-C connectors, one on the bottom and one on the side.

There’s no official release date for the Lenovo Legion yet, though considering the amount of teasers and information available, chances are there won’t be much left. With the terminal possibly a new layer of personalization is released, Legion OS, based on Lenovo ZUI.

