There are only three months left for the bitten apple to show the plans it has been developing for a year. IPhones are one of the most anticipated devices during the year and this one is no exception. However, this device has not yet been released, its characteristics are not even known, and there are already those who place it the iPhone 13 from 2021 without notch but with USB C.

First tracks of the iPhone 13?

The mobile phone market is in constant motion and is to take out a new phone and already look to the future to know the replacement. This happens a lot a few months after the presentation of a terminal, but before even the presentation of one? this is something of the most curious.

It turns out that on the Japanese site of Mac Otakara they have already set their sights on the iPhone 13 and it seems that they already have a prototype of the terminal. You can see it in the video that we attach in this article. Being in the prototype phase, the external structure of the terminal is studied, something that is now greatly improved thanks to the arrival of 3D printers.

In the plastic you can see some characteristics that are thought to be present in the iPhone 13 from 2021. What are the expectations? for now a terminal all screen with hardly any frames and without notch at the top of the screen. This could mean that the firm abandons the design detail that made the iPhone X and the following models great and that it would integrate a lens or lenses under the screen. Another special detail of the screen is that it will measure 5.5 inches. This is 0.6 inches smaller than the current iPhone 11, so we could be facing the return of ‘small’ but powerful phones.

Goodbye to the Lightning connection?

If anything has characterized Apple phones in recent years, it is their Lightning connection. It is the brand of the house in terms of connection, exclusivity, that point that really sets it apart from the rest, but that according to the video could change in next year’s version. And is that According to the video, the iPhone 13 could include a USB C instead.

For the firm, it means losing its own detail, but at the same time it would embrace the standard it shares with the rest of the terminals in the world. In addition, it would thus meet the requirements of Europe, where they want USB to be a mandatory standard for all manufacturers.