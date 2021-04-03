This would be the footballer sacrificed by PSG to save costs for its squad

PSG intends to lighten the costs of its staff to be able to retain its main figures: Neymar and Mbappé. For this, the Parisian club will have to sacrifice a piece and everything indicates that the player who will enter the equation will be Mauro Icardi.

The Argentine forward has already been put on the market in order to reduce the budget of the staff and get an economic profit for the former Inter Milan footballer.

Icardi arrived at PSG in the summer of 2019 on a loan from Inter and, subsequently, in May the team from the capital of France exercised the purchase option for a value of 50 million euros in a four-season contract, which obviously will not be completed.

With the great wave of rumors that place Neymar and Mbappé out of Paris, the club will seek to shield them since they are the present and future of the club.

For this, it will be necessary to reduce costs by sacrificing one or another important player and the first name that jumps on the list is that of the Argentine who possibly returns to Italy, where teams like Juventus and Milan have been interested in the services of the forward.

The departure of Icardi would mean income of 40 million for PSG, in addition to reducing the 10 million that the Argentine charges, with which they plan to improve Mbappé’s new contract that would equal the salary of Neymar, who earns 36 million euros per season. Kylian currently earns 26 million.