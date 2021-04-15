This would be the first human city on Mars

Mars is in fashion. Ever since the US space agency, NASA, successfully landed its Perseverance rover on the red planet, the whole world has been waiting to see if life could be sustainable in our arid neighboring world. Is about quite a challenge The one that forward-thinking Earth designers have been working with for quite some time. What kind of structure could support human life on Mars? What would the houses be like? A city?

With this objective in mind, the international architecture, urban planning and design firm Abiboo Studio (with offices in Spain, the United States and India) has just revealed its plans to what could be the first large-scale human community on Mars.

Under the name of Nüwa, the Martian city would host 250,000 people and it would be built directly on the walls of a huge Martian cliff as a vertical settlement, made with materials available on the planet; specifically, on a cliff about 1 kilometer high on Tempe Mensa Mountain, a rugged area in the northern hemisphere of Mars. The intention of this city embedded in the side of a cliff would be to take advantage of the heat of absorbed sunlight as well as use it as a refuge from dangerous cosmic radiation. The rest of the flat territories would be used for agriculture, energy production and other needs for the future Martian population.

A system of interconnected tunnels would also be drilled into the Martian rock, allowing light to enter from the ends of the cliff tunnel and creating residential and work environments connected to each other through three-dimensional networks of connecting corridors. The modules would have a tubular shape 10 meters in diameter by 60 meters long, which include green areas and urban gardens, snow domes to dissipate heat and clean the air, etc …