This would be the final design of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, and there are colors for everyone | Technology

This would be the final design of Samsung’s long-awaited Galaxy Buds 2 wireless headphones, and there is good news and bad news.

In a few weeks Samsung will present its new bet in the wireless headphones market niche, under the supposed Galaxy Buds 2 that had already been leaked last month, and that now we already have a design much closer to what we can see this month of August.

As reported from Sammobile, these would be the first filtered images of the Galaxy Buds 2 that we see presented in the next month of August, at which time we will also see the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Watch 4.

As discussed, the design of the Galaxy Buds 2 has been inspired by the Galaxy Buds Pro. In this way, they have a rounded design and curved ear cups. Where we are going to see big changes it will be in the colors or tones for these headphones. In principle, all color variants feature white on the outside of the housing, but indoors the headphones come in black, green, purple or white. The charging case has two LED indicators, one on the outside and one on the inside.

As can be seen in these leaked images, the Galaxy Buds 2 they will have at least two microphones in each of the headphones, but also an IR-based wear detection sensor and different connectors. It will need to have Bluetooth 5.0, AKG-tuned audio, capacitive touch controls, wireless charging, and a companion app so we can customize the audio profiles as well as the controls.

An aspect that you may not like so much is that they would have smaller batteries than the Galaxy Buds Plus with what the durability of the battery would be less.

Unlike the Galaxy Buds Pro, this new iteration of headphones is likely do not have active noise cancellation with which they are not expected to have a high asking price for sale this summer either.