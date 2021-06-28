this would be the design of the next premium mid-range from OnePlus

OnePlus has done very well the play of the OnePlus Nord. Its first mid-range has been a success, to the point that the company has continued to bet on this range with two more basic models, the OnePlus Nord N10 and Nord N100, as well as the Nord CE 5G, which is the most recent. But the company, now part of OPPO, does not appear to have stood still and Everything indicates that we will see a possible OnePlus Nord 2 Sooner than later.

And it is that OnLeaks, one of the most prolific filters in the world of smartphones, has published what, it says, are first renders of the OnePlus Nord 2. The images are obviously unofficial, but given the leaker’s hit record, hopefully the final design won’t be much different.

Is it you, OnePlus 9 Pro?

As we can see in the renders, the OnePlus Nord 2 (if it is finally called that) will be quite similar to the OnePlus 9 Pro. This can be seen in the camera module, which houses three lenses instead of four, yes, but what follow the design lines views on the company’s flagship.

According to OnLeaks, the device will have a 6.43-inch perforated screen that, seeing the previous model, it would not be strange that it was AMOLED and that it had a refresh rate of at least 90 Hz. The terminal will measure 160 x 73.8 x 8.1 mm and it will retain the classic OnePlus button to toggle between the different sound profiles.

Normally, these types of leaks are not usually accompanied by technical specifications, but this time it has not been the case. The OnePlus Nord 2 has also appeared in AI Benchmark (where it appears as OnePlus Nord 2 5G), where we can see that it will mount the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor and at least 8 GB of RAM.

91Mobiles, on the other hand, slipped a few weeks ago that there will be a version with 12 GB of RAM, that its battery will be 4,500 mAh and that the main camera will be 50 megapixels. It is also said that it will mount a 9-megapixel wide-angle and a third (unknown type) two-megapixel sensor.

At the moment they are all leaks, so nothing official. Therefore, it will be necessary to wait until it is presented to find out. And in that sense, OnePlus has not yet confirmed that date.

Via | OnLeaks

Images | 91Mobiles