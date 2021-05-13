This would be the design of the new Google smartphone

After much expectation generated in social networks, Jon Prosser revealed what it would be the design of the expected Google Pixel 6 and its larger version, the Pixel 6 Pro. The renowned leaker highlighted the drastic change in the type of design chosen by the Mountain View firm.

Apparently Google decided abandon the conservative designs of your previous Pixels and instead they would go for something a little more daring. Supposedly, the renders that Prosser presented were based on a significant number of real images that were provided to him. In this way, the combination of white and orange would not be a whim of the “filter”.

The peculiar data of the Google Pixel 6 family is in the way it presents the rear cameras. They will no longer be clustered in one corner of the device, as is almost an industry standard. The US firm would have opted in this case for order them linearly taking advantage of the entire width of the phone.

The Google Pixel 6 would have a double camera, while that of the Pixel 6 Pro would be triple. Still, Prosser acknowledged that did not have access to a spec table, for which he could not clarify what type of sensors they were or how many megapixels they had. On the front of the smartphone, meanwhile, extremely thin edges would be appreciated, in addition to the front camera and a virtual fingerprint reader, integrated into the screen.

This is what the new family of Google Pixel 6 smartphones would look like

According to Prosser, Google’s drastic change of position regarding the design of the Pixel 6 has to do with a major hardware evolution. The renewed aesthetics would be motivated to accompany the launch of the first processor manufactured by the company. Thus, insists the leaker, the output of the GS101 chip would not go unnoticed.

The video also included a render of the Pixel 6 in a “champagne” tone that would have a premium finish and would be a more expensive alternative to the traditional.

This is just a first look at the apparent design of Google’s new family of smartphones. To find out if the images released match reality, we will have to wait for the next edition of Google I / O.

