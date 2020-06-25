Rumors of Samsung’s upcoming folding phone continue. The Samsung Galaxy Fold is expected to have a second version before the end of the year, and it seems that the leaks agree on one thing: it would have perforated screen instead of notch, like the previous version.

Where there is no unanimity is where to put the camera. With half of the terminal presumably dedicated to the hinge, previous leaks placed it in a corner. The well-known Ice Universe filter claims to have the answer: neither centered nor in a corner: 3/4 of the edge.

No symmetry possible

This render or rough representation of the design of the Samsung Galaxy Fold does not leave anyone indifferent due to the apparent lack of symmetry in the location of the front camera although, if confirmed, it would not be a random location. This centered on the right half of the screen, although it is not so apparent when the screen is fully unfolded.

At first, I thought the hole location was strange, but then I thought about it carefully. This might be the most suitable location. pic.twitter.com/r0PBtQGkhl – Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 24, 2020

What’s more, this possible location for the front camera does not differ too much from the original Samsung Galaxy Fold. The difference is that it has a notch that reaches the end of the screen and that included a two-lens camera. The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is expected with a single lens for selfies.

At the moment there is nothing confirmed, although there are not too many alternative locations in which to place the camera. With such a large screen, place it in a corner would be a bad angle for video calls and selfies and half of the terminal is not viable as it is the home of the hinge.

The Ice Universe itself has shared some additional details about the future Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 in recent days, such as that the screen would be 7.7 inches, with a 3.8 mm hinge and 4.8 mm perforation diameter. Other leaks indicated that said screen would be 120 Hz.

Other details expected in the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is an additional 6.23-inch screen (at 60 Hz), with Snapdragon 865, 12 GB of RAM, 256 or 512 GB of storage and a 4,365 mAh battery. As for the cameras, the rumors speak of a triple rear of 64 + 16 + 12 megapixels. Apparently it is unlikely that it includes S Pen. Its tentative release date is next. August 5.

Track | Gizmochina

Share

This would be the appearance of Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, according to Ice Universe