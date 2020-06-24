Elon Musk’s sports car is planned for 2022

The base model will accelerate from 0 to 96 km / hour in 1.9 seconds

The most performance version would include compromised air rockets

The Tesla Roadster is a sports car that is under development. There is no presentation date yet, but the latest information indicates that it will be in 2022. Elon Musk has hinted that it will arrive after the Cybertruck, hence the waiting time. The base model is known to accelerate from 0 to 100 in 1.9 seconds, but there will be more radical versions. It will cost about $ 200,000.

The Tesla Roadster is the second generation of the model, which originally debuted in 2008 on a Lotus Elise chassis. It’s been hinted since 2014. Originally its launch was scheduled for 2020, but in May of that year Elon Musk has confirmed that the Cybertruck takes precedence. Before facing the Roadster, Tesla wants to finish the Berlin factory, expand the capacity of the one in Shanghai, increase the production of the Tesla Model Y and take the Tesla Cybertruck and Tesla Semi to production.

This is how fast 1.1 seconds 0 – 60mph take off should look like with Space X package thrusters on the Tesla Roadster. Computer worked out physics and then visualized in a render animation. Not sure how much gas but threw the effect in anyway. Enjoy @elonmusk #tesla #spacex pic.twitter.com/VzMukQPT2E – ıʞsʌodoԀ ǝʌɐlS (@Pslavi) June 23, 2020

TESLA ROADSTER 2020: OUTDOOR

Of the new Tesla Roadster there are only images in its conceptual stage, although Elon Musk has already anticipated that they will take advantage of aerospace technology from the SpaceX division, also owned by the visionary.

The car will be bigger, more robust and passionate than its predecessor … and also more powerful. The Roadster will break with the aesthetics of the current models of the American brand and will be born to put thermal sports cars in check. Musk has already said that “those who are waiting for him will not regret it.”

TESLA ROADSTER 2020: INTERIOR

From inside the Tesla Roadster 2020 They will highlight the minimalist design and the presence of 2 + 2 seats. However, the size of the rear seats will be testimonial. It is also interesting to see how the ‘concept’ door opening system works, which to activate it only requires running your fingers over it.

TESLA ROADSTER 2020: MECHANICAL

The Tesla Roadster 2022 will have three electric motors. Two will be located in the rear axle and one in the front.

Its absolute power is not yet known, but Elon Musk has promised that its lightest version will accelerate from 0 to 96 km / hour in 1.9 seconds. The company’s website advertises 2.1 seconds at 0-100.

It will reach 400 km / hour and will have a range greater than 1,000 km, although the final figures have not yet been disclosed.

These figures represent a notable step forward compared to the current offer. In June 2020, the most extreme Tesla model is the Model S in its Performance variant, which reaches 261 km / h and accelerates from 0 to 100 in 3.4 seconds.

The base model will have two rows of seats… but there will be one SpaceX version which will dispense with the rear row. Instead, it will adopt an air compressor that will supply a dozen compressed air rockets scattered throughout the vehicle.

“We will use ultra-compressed air. It is a cold gas thruster. The main thruster will be behind the car’s license plate. In the event of acceleration, the license plate will shift and the rocket will come out. It’s all James Bond,” Musk said in conversation with the personality. American Jay Leno.

Jason Fenske, of the YouTube channel Engineering Explained, has calculated that the Roadster would weigh about 2,000 kilos and that it could brake from 100 to 0 kilometers / hour in just 14 meters, in case Tesla installs rockets in the front of the vehicle. Acceleration from 0 to 96 kilometers / hour: 1.1 seconds.

TESLA ROADSTER 2020: PRICE

The price of Tesla Roadster 2020 It will be $ 200,000, which at the current exchange rate is about 182,000 euros. Although there is still time for it to reach the market, all interested parties can reserve their unit now. For this you have to pay $ 50,000, which is about 45,500 euros.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 10/08/2019 Update of the mechanical data.

