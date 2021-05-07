This would be Manchester City and Chelsea if they win the Champions

05/07/2021

On at 19:39 CEST

Martí Grau

Both Manchester City and Chelsea could get a good deal of money if they manage to win their remaining titles this season.. Chelsea, meanwhile, is a finalist in the Champions League and the FA Cup. After eliminating Real Madrid in the semifinals, the ‘blues’ will receive five million pounds to distribute among the members of the staff.

The London team could even increase the amount if they win a title this year. As reported by the British newspaper Daily Mail, they would manage to pocket one million more for winning the FA Cup against Leicester City, which is in the final after eliminating Southampton in the semis.

The Champions, where you pay the most

In the Champions League it is where a greater amount of money is attributed. Those of Tuchel could win up to five million if they beat Manchester City in the final. What it would mean a total sum of £ 11 million should Chelsea win their remaining two titles.

On the other hand Manchester City, just by lifting the Champions League, would already win more than Chelsea in case of making the double. If they win the European title for the first time in their history, the team led by Pep Guardiola would achieve an incredible number of 15 million pounds.

The amount would be distributed in this case depending on the status of each player, from 1 million for the most prominent, to 600,000 or less for the most secondary role players.

Thus, more stimulants are added in an atypical Champions League final in which both teams probably arrive at the best moment of the season.