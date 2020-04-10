The Playstation 5Despite the secrecy that Sony has maintained, it returned to the foreground thanks to the unexpected presentation of its new controller, the DualSense. Beyond the novelties it boasts inside, perhaps the biggest surprise is its design; We are witnessing the biggest leap in the history of PlayStation controls. And if that was not enough, its appearance could anticipate what the console will look like.

Sony usually maintains some design elements between the consoles and their respective controlsAnd surely with the PlayStation 5 it will not be the exception. Giuseppe Spinelli, an Italian artist who has gained popularity thanks to his recent device concepts, spent time imagining a PS5 inspired by the DualSense. The designer created two renders of the console: white and black, the same colors of the control.

One point to keep in mind is that Sony has never released a console with a different color than the controller. The PS1 was gray, its control the same. The rest of the generations have been dominated by black. Could it be that for the first time we will see a PlayStation in white launch? If the company maintains the same strategy of the past, then let us not doubt that it will. It will be best to wait for the official announcement.

It will be interesting to know if Sony will follow the path of Microsoft and will opt for an unusual design for desktop consoles. And is that the technical potential of new components need efficient ventilation to avoid overheating problems and their consequent drop in performance. In the case of the Xbox Series X, its chassis had to adopt a tower shape to allow air flow; No one should be surprised if the PS5 follows the same path.

At the moment the date on which Sony will boast the design of its console is unknown, but we are sure that will happen soon. The announcement of the DualSense has been the company’s final step to make it clear that they remain fully committed to their next battle. Could it be that they will present it unexpectedly, just like the controller? Place your bets.

