How would our beloved Dragon Ball Son Goku have been if it had been created by the legendary Studio Ghibli? An artist imagines it this way.

The Dragon Ball universe continues to expand, not only thanks to the Dragon Ball Super manga (whose last arc is being the best), but also due to the many artists who pay tribute to the work of Akira Toriyama with various fan arts.

You can now sign up for Disney + in Spain. If you do, you will have a free trial week during which you can see all its contents without any problem.

For a while now we have found a little bit of everything regarding Dragon Ball fan artsHighlighting arts such as the cool crossover illustration from Dragon Ball and One Punch Man, a more realistic illustration from Dragon Ball showing the Saiyans in full invasion or the ruthless Dragon Ball fan art imagining the last seconds of Gohan of the Future.

Although a few months ago we showed you what Son Goku would be like if he starred in other anime, the artist Gop gap has gone further and imagined the protagonist of Dragon Ball with the drawing style of Studio Ghibli, one of the most acclaimed animation studios for films such as Chihiro’s Journey, Princess Mononoke, Howl’s Moving Castle or My Neighbor Totoro, among many others. You can see the result below (via Reddit).

Of course this Son Goku Studio Ghibli version He is quite cool and very different, noting especially the changes in his face, his eyes and the shape of his hair, which we can see both in a normal state and an alternative design in his Super Saiyan form. How we would like to see a crossover movie made by Toriyama and Studio Ghibli!

And what did you think of this Son Goku fan art from Dragon Ball in the style of Studio Ghibli? Tell us your impressions in our comments section.