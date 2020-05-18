Foldable phones have been one of the most talked about topics in recent months. Quite peculiar devices in their design but unfortunately with enough technical problems in addition to a fairly high price. In other words, it still takes a long time – if ever it is achieved – for folding phones to become a standard on the market.

Now, we are not going to deny that folding designs are even pretty. Two clear examples of this are the Motorola RAZR or the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Although honestly what we’d love to see is an Apple flip phone, especially if it is as they show us in this interesting video.

This would be an Apple folding phone

We may never see a foldable Apple phone. The truth is that the Cupertino company is quite conservative in this regard and the truth is that it does not like strange experiments very much – to the point that its new device does not even have 5G technology. However, That does not mean that we like to dream and imagine a hypothetical folding iPhone.

The concept has been created by the YouTube channel #iOS beta news and shows us a supposed iPhone Flip, very similar to the previously mentioned Motorola and Samsung phones. In its external appearance it would be like the new iPhone 11 Pro but this could be folded so in this position only it would show a small screen perfect to check notifications or to know who is calling us. Like practically everything Apple does, quite elegant.

Now, as we have said before, this phone is a chimera. Foldable phones are not practical today Apple is not going to waste time or resources on something that will not generate benefits. In addition, we do not want to imagine the price of a product of these characteristics, but surely the $ 2,000 of many of the folding phones would seem even cheap.

Although the question we should ask ourselves is the following. Will the firms continue to bet on folding phones? Huawei stated a few weeks ago that despite having lost millions of dollars due to the Mate X, it does not believe that its device has been a failure and that it will continue working on similar terminals. What’s more, the Motorola folding does not seem to be selling very well either and the firm is making a 2 × 1 offer.

In the end everything seems to indicate that folding phones will remain a curious anecdote in the mobile phone market. Of course, that Apple will launch a folding version of your iPhone like the video would be an enjoyment for the eyes.

