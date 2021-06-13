This woman wants to teach you to masturbate better

Caroline D’Arcy, Masturbation Teacher. (Photo: CAROLINE D’ARCY)

Caroline D’Arcy is a “somatic sexologist.” In other words: masturbation teacher.

Long ago, he left his job to teach women to enjoy masturbation. For generations, hardly anyone has been doing it. “Our mind has a negative bias. If they don’t tell us about an activity in a positive and exciting way, we fill in the gaps ourselves and consider it dirty or taboo, ”she explains to the British edition of HuffPost.

“It’s about understanding that we can influence our arousal and libido much more than we ever thought possible.”

This 38-year-old woman did not imagine when she was a child that she would end up being a sexologist. In their Catholic institute they did not even mention that profession when they went to give them professional orientation talks.

In her twenties, she suffered an abusive relationship and, after breaking up, began to explore the world of BDSM sex (Bondage, Discipline, Domination, Submission, Sadism and Masochism) to regain control over her sex life.

She still didn’t dare to let anyone into her life for fear of another abusive relationship. However, she found she was learning a lot about sex as she also explored tantric sex and orgies.

“Through the exploration of my own sexuality, I regained the ability to feel safe, excited and in control, and I lost that fear that I had, because I already knew myself and knew how to set limits,” she says.

“If you know how the limits work and you know the sensations of your body, you no longer allow yourself to ignore those signals that you previously repressed,” he says …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.