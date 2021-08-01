This woman has the largest mouth in the world, according to Guinness

Samantha Ramsdell, a 31-year-old from Connecticut, holds the Guinness World Record for the largest mouth.

. – TikTok is full of users with big mouths, but a social media star just proved that hers is literally the biggest.

The Guinness World Records confirmed that Samantha Ramsdell of Connecticut holds the record for the world’s largest open mouth for a woman.

Its open mouth measures 6.56 centimeters and when the width is measured, it reaches more than 10 centimeters.

Ramsdell said he’s always known he has a big mouth, but when the “TikTok kids” pointed out that he might have a record-sized mouth, he was encouraged to go for it.

“I never thought it would be possible to be so famous for my mouth,” she said.

Among his videos is one filling his mouth with three donuts, an update to his video that fulfills a request to eat two donuts at once. His mouth also fits a large order of fries.

However, it wasn’t always fun for her. Ramsdell said she felt insecure about the size of her mouth growing up.

Now 31, Ramsdell accepts his particular trait for his 1.7 million followers on TikTok.

She said it used to be “something that I was really so insecure about, something that I wanted to keep so small,” but now it’s “one of the greatest and best things about me.”

“It’s your super power. It’s what makes you unique and special,” he said. “Everyone should be celebrating what makes them different.”

Ramsdell hopes to one day have his own show, using his humor, wit and singing.