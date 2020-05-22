Today we are going to show you a Sybarite wireless charger reduced at half price, and we say that it is –or was– for foodies due to its price, which is much higher than that of most of its competition. Until now, it has been reduced neither more nor less than 50% in PcComponentes.

Wireless charging is one of the additives that, personally, I like the most about a smartphone, since, Although it is not the fastest, it is the most comfortable, especially for everyone. those of us who work at a desk and can always have a Qi wireless charger on hand.

Take advantage of the 50% discount on this Qi wireless charger

If your mobile is a high-end terminal, it is very likely that it has Qi wireless charging, and in my personal opinion, is one of the best features that you can have, since it will allow you to enjoy a more comfortable charging experience than you are probably used to with the charging cable.

It is a low-cost wireless charger, It has a base shape, which has a non-slip red cross so that your smartphone does not slide during charging, and the predominant color of this is black. Elegant and sober, ideal to fit any type of table and desk.

The power reached by this device is 10W, so you can quickly charge some devices that support it. As you know, this charging is not as fast as wired fast charging protocols, however this charging has its advantages, and it is more thought to be used when you don’t have to go out. Otherwise, better connect the cable.

It is a device with quite contained dimensions, which will help us to transport the charger to practically anywhere, taking up less space than the mobile itself, so, if you want to take it on a trip, you can do it perfectly. Now, and for a limited time, this device is reduced to 50% in PcComponentes.

