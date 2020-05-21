The importance of design and ecology.

As part of its vision to promote environmental awareness, the ‘Companhia das Lezírias’ has commissioned the firm ‘Rita Rivotti Design Studio’ to design an innovative box for a bottle of wine.

Bottle packaging represents respect for nature and the protection of a species, which increases awareness of the importance of becoming more than just wine lovers.

The idea of ​​this project is to study the spread of ‘Tyto alba’ or commonly known as the barn owl, since the population is increasing in the properties of the ‘Companhia das Lezírias’.

These owls have reinforced their role to protect the vineyards. Inspired by the connection between the vineyards and the owl, this concept was born, including the wine name Tyto Alba.

These mythical birds are presented and portrayed in a special design that makes them come alive, reminding them of a vigilant personality, transmitting quality and reliability.

Once you open the box, can be used as a birdhouse and in this way the ‘waste’ can be used for a good purpose, in addition to being made of natural materials such as wood.

In the 2017 edition of the “A’ Design Award & Competition “, which the wine house won, share their ideals:

“Beneath the attentive gauze of the owl. In honor of the great example of respect for nature of ‘Companhia das Lezírias’, we created this concept and image of the wine brand presented by Tyto alba, also known as the barn owl. The watchful eye of this bird protects the vineyards, protecting them against pests and intruders, leaving a strong mark on these wines ”.

The ‘Companhia das Lezírias’ is a great example of respect for nature and protection of species, supporting projects like TytoTagus.

Ideas like these are what we need for a greener future. Share it to inspire more people.