This Windows PC is at a bargain price: it costs 269 euros and has an SSD | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Having a new computer with Windows 10 is not expensive, especially if you bet on a mini or desktop model, such as the Acer that is reduced in price in Media Markt.

For about a year, many users have realized that doing without the computer is not possible, and it is that it continues to be a fundamental tool for working and studying, especially from home.

However, there are those who simply cannot afford large outlays. For them there are quite a few cheap Windows laptops, as well as Mini PCs, but right now what is really affordable is this Acer desktop that Media Markt has on offer for 269 euros.

This desktop computer is incredibly affordable for Windows 10. Its processor, an Intel Celeron J4025, comes with an SSD and 4GB of RAM.

Its price is still surprising, and it is not much less common when Windows 10 is involved, and that is having the operating system pre-installed usually drives the price up in a significant percentage.

This model also promises a quite remarkable fluidity in its operation, especially because it has 128GB of storage in SSD format, which offers much better speed than hard drives or the eMMC format, which is often used in cheap PCs.

Its processor is an Intel Celeron J4025, modest but more than enough to work well relying on its SSD, especially when using apps like Office, Zoom or Google Chrome to telework or study.

Chromebooks are very simple to use laptops based on the Chrome browser and widely used in academic environments such as schools or institutes.

These are its main technical specifications of the Acer Aspire AXC-830:

Processor: Intel Celeron J4025 at 2.90 GHz RAM Memory: 4GB DDR4 Storage: 128GB SSD WiFi AC Windows 10 Home

Competition in the cheapest segment of the market has continued to grow, especially with the landing of very cheap Chinese brand laptops, in addition to the new Chromebooks powered by Google in the last year.

It should be noted that Media Markt offers free shipping to all peninsular Spain, although you can also choose store pickup if it is more convenient for you to go to the store closest to home.

Join this Telegram channel to receive the best offers on food, supermarkets and home products on your mobile in real time.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.