This Windows 10 hack improves your productivity and avoids distractions

To know how to concentrate in front of the computer is not easy. We are surrounded by distractions. In the form of messages, emails, notifications and notices. For the most part, they appear unexpectedly. And because of these distractions, your productivity may decline. The good news is that with a simple Windows 10 hack, you can put an end to annoyances and interruptions.

This is nothing new. Actually, it is a feature that has been present in Windows 10 for a few years. But this does not change that it is something unknown. More than anything because is hidden in the midst of other more prominent features. But, as soon as you find this option, with this trick for Windows 10 you will make your computer block most distractions. It will also allow you to focus. And be more productive whatever the task you are involved in.

The Windows 10 Trick to Increase Your Productivity

In English it is called Focus assist. In Spanish, Microsoft has called it Concentration Assistant. Interestingly, in previous versions of Windows 10 it was called Do not disturb. A more suitable and closer name for those of us who use a similar function on iPhone and Android.

Be that as it may, Do Not Disturb or Focus Assist mode “lets you avoid distracting notifications when you need to stay focused.” Ideal to improve your productivity.

You will find the Concentration Assistant in the activity center. In the lower right corner of the Windows 10 desktop. When you display the action center, among the available options of this trick for Windows 10 you will see a crescent shaped icon. By clicking on it, you can choose between three options: Priority only, Alarms only or Disabled.

disabled Allows all notifications from your applications to appear on the screen. Messages, browser notifications, video calls or audio calls, reminders …

Priority only shows only allowed notifications from a priority list. From the Concentration Assistant configuration you can customize that list in the corresponding link.

In the priority list you will find calls, text messages, application or Windows warnings, etc. You can also make a VIP contact list. This way you will only see their warnings and notifications when you activate the Concentration Assistant.

Alarms only it only shows alarms. No notifications, which will be grouped in the activity center so that you can consult them when you can or want.

You can also configure the Concentration Assistant from Start> Settings> System> Concentration Assistant. Or by searching for it directly in the Windows 10 finder on the taskbar.

With this trick for Windows 10, when you activate the concentration assistant you will stop receiving pop-up notifications. They are the ones that appear in the lower right corner of the screen. They will just accumulate in the activities Center and you will look at them when you have time.

Program the Concentration Wizard

In addition to activating the Focus Assist manually, you can program it to activate at specific times of the day. And without you having to intervene. Since Start> Settings> System> Concentration assistant> Automatic rules You can indicate the period of hours in which this trick will be activated for Windows 10.

It can also be activated automatically. For example, when you mirror the screen and / or when you play games. Or when you open an app in full screen. Windows will detect these activities and launch the Wizard. A) Yes you will avoid being interrupted Windows 10 pop-ups.

This simple Windows 10 hack won’t stop you from opening your web browser. Or start playing. But if you have proposed to increase your productivity, in your moments of greatest concentration, you can forget about unexpected interruptions. Of that and of messages that surely can wait.

