A few months ago we had the opportunity to thoroughly test Microsoft xCloud, Microsoft’s video game streaming service through which we can play Xbox installments on our mobile phone. The launch of the platform is getting closer and from . they affirm that the intention for the future is that xCloud hardware is updated with major improvements.

Specific, the power of the Xbox Series X will be used to upgrade the current CPU on which xCloud is based, Xbox One S. This improvement will imply a great leap in performance level, an important step to win in the battle of the streaming game in which important players such as Google with Stadia or Nvidia with GeForce Now participate. .

Xbox Series X power for xCloud

According to sources from ., at the official launch, xCloud will be powered by hardware with the power of Xbox One S. The advantage of the streaming game is that this power is hosted by the company itself, so we only need a good one. connection to connect to your servers. In our tests we have not lacked power To move the current titles, but for the future (especially if all the new titles that come out come), it will be necessary to have the latest hardware.

This is where the update scheduled for 2021 comes into play, in which . assures that, according to its sources, xCloud will take advantage of the Xbox Series X hardware. This will serve both to improve the capabilities of the service with current games and to move the new installments that are coming out for the new console and PC. With this update will come too a new video encoder six times faster than the current oneSo we can expect xCloud improvement to be noticeable.

xCloud will come from the Hand of Game Pass, so if we have an Xbox subscribed to this service, we can enjoy those same games on mobile

It is good to remember that xCloud is expected from the Hand of Game Pass, so If we have this service on the Xbox, we can play with the mobile and xCloud without any kind of problem or separate subscription.

