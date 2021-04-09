This will cost to see Cruella and Black Widow in Disney Plus – Tomatazos

The Covid-19 pandemic changed everything, first it caused the closure of cinemas in almost the entire world, which affected the industry like no other crisis had; One of the solutions of the big studios was to launch their movies directly on their streaming platforms, Disney opted for that strategy with Mulan – 83%, Soul – 97% and Raya and The Last Dragon – 97%, although with an extra cost to be able to enjoy them without having to wait. Now that we are waiting for Cruella and Black Widow, the mouse company offers us in Mexico the option of watching it from home or at the movies.

Unlike Soul Y Raya and the Last Dragon, which did not reach the movie theaters, with Cruella Y Black widow we have the opportunity to choose how we want to see it. For Disney Plus users who are eager to enjoy these new productions but for some reason cannot / want to go to the movies, they will be able to see them with Premier Access for only MXN $ 329.

By paying for Premier Access, the user will be able to play the tape as many times as they want on any device where they have Disney Plus. Black widow It was scheduled to premiere in May 2020, but the pandemic threw the plans overboard. The film, supposedly, marks the last participation of Scarlett Johansson (Lost in Tokyo – 95%, Avengers: Endgame – 95%, Marriage Story – 98%) as Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This is the official synopsis of the film:

Natasha Romanoff faces the darkest of her pending accounts, when a dangerous conspiracy emerges that has ties to her past. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships she left in her wake long before she became part of the Avengers. Scarlett Johansson returns as Natasha / Black Widow, Florence Pugh plays Yelena, David Harbor plays Alexei / The Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz is Melina. The film is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige.

After Black Widow Marvel Studios plans to release Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters, which will arrive in November and December respectively. Cruella, for its part, will arrive on Friday, May 28, and features performances by Oscar winners Emma Stone (Zombieland: Shot of Grace – 84%, La La Land: A Love Story – 92%, It Is Said About Me – 85%) and Emma Thompson (Really Love – 63%, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban – 91%, The Return of the Magic Lullaby – 75%). This is the official synopsis:

Oscar winner Emma Stone stars in Disney’s CRUELLA, a new live-action feature film that portrays the rebellious early days of one of the most notorious villains in film and fashion, the legendary Cruella de Vil. Set in 1970s London and in the midst of the punk rock revolution, CRUELLA follows a young con artist named Estella, a smart and creative girl determined to make a name for herself in fashion with her clothing designs. When she befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, together they manage to build a life on the streets of London. One day, Estella’s talent catches the eye of Baroness von Hellman, the terrifyingly elegant and sophisticated fashion legend played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson. But their relationship sets off a course of events and revelations that will see Estella embrace her wicked side and become the dissonant, edgy, and revenge-hungry Cruella.

