This will charge Jennifer Aniston and Friends actors in reunion | Instagram

Next Thursday, May 27, one of the most anticipated reunions will arrive, the HBO Max platform will premiere in the United States the special program of “Friends: The Reunion“that will bring together the actress, Jennifer Aniston, along with the entire cast.Can you imagine how much they will earn?

In the midst of all the euphoria that the new opportunity to see Jennifer aniston and the whole team, has caused after a long wait, one of the many curiosities arises, how much can the “film actress“with the entire cast after this brief reunion?

“They would ask for twice the salary they were getting for each episode.”

Apparently, the interpreter of “Rachel Green“and his inseparable friends in the funny comedy series, will receive between $ 2.5 and $ 3 million for participating in the special, according to a source close to Variety, last year.

The reunion of only one hour will perhaps be insufficient for all the followers of the plot but the opportunity to see again the entire cast reunited in which great surprises are also expected and it would be the “ex-partner of Brad Pitt”, who would give the largest of them.

You may be interested You never noticed it, Jennifer Aniston always did it in Friends

In 2020, the Netflix series ditched subscribers to the Netflix platform in the United States to join HBO Max following a deal that was rumored to cost Warner Media more than $ 400 million for the rights to the series. original.

The phenomenon of the small screen, “Friends” (Friends), starred in its premiere back in 1994, on September 22, closing on May 6, 2004, after ten successful seasons and 236 episodes on the air, in which Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry and Schwimmer participated.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

This they earned when they weren’t big celebrities yet

In the early days, when the six members were not so well known, they earned around USD 22,500 per episode, later, the comedy began to have a great success and soon the romance between “Rachel” and “Ross” led them to earn more. that the rest of her classmates, although apparently, this to the “Californian” did not make her feel very comfortable, they say.

The cast disliked the unequal pay, so in the third season they established new negotiations, according to Entertainment Weekly, the salary of “Jen” and Scwimmer were reduced to be equal to the rest of the cast.

It may interest you With 3 plates, Jennifer Aniston achieves a steel abdomen

The amount has been ascending per season reaching USD 1 million in the last two years on the air. In seasons 6 and 7, the actors received from $ 125 per episode to $ 750,000.

The co-creator of the plot, Martha Kauffman claimed that the amount of 1 million seemed “ridiculous” to her, but the actors did not consider it that way.

The next show which would have been postponed since last year due to the pandemic will finally premiere and it is the prominent Hollywood figure, Jennifer Aniston who could not be happier with the news.

It’s official. The “Friends” reunion arrives on May 27th. I couldn’t be more excited, she wrote on her Instagram account.

The members of the iconic “sitcom” recorded it in the original studio where the series became a phenomenon at Warner Bros. Studio 24, located in California.

It may interest you There is already a date! for the premiere of Abracadabra 2 on Disney +

It will premiere on the HBO Max platform in the United States, however, in Latin America, fans will have to have a little more patience until the service is available in the region.