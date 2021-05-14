this will be your design, according to Jon Prosser

Is this the design of the Google Pixel 6? The first supposed renders that show the appearance of the new Google smartphone are filtered.

The Google Pixel 6 would arrive next October, with a completely renewed design with respect to the current generation, and novelties such as a screen with curves on its sides or one rear camera integrated in an elongated module with a most peculiar aspect.

At least that’s what the controversial, and not always reliable, “leaker” Jon Prosser says, who a few weeks ago showed what would be the design of the Google Pixel Watch, the company’s first smartwatch.

In his latest video, Prosser shows a series of renderings made based on the supposed design of the new Google smartphone, revealing the aesthetic features of the terminal.

Will the Google Pixel 6 be like this?

According to renders shared by Prosser, Google’s new smartphone would have a screen slightly curved on its sides, occupying a good part of the front of the device.

It is appreciated how the device would have a hole in the screen, thus following the line marked with models such as the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5. In that sense, in addition, Google would have chosen to integrate a fingerprint reader integrated in the panel.

Surprises are present in the rear Of the device. And it is that the camera module would have a format very different from the current one, by taking an elongated rectangular shape and occupying almost the entire width of the rear panel. In a way, it is reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy S10 + camera module.

Looking at the sensors, we see a main camera, a high school and what appears to be a periscope type telephoto, yes, I would only be present at the call “Pixel 6 Pro”; the normal model would have two sensors on the back. In addition, the LED flash and the blink detection sensor are present. On the front, it would appear a single camera centered at the top.

On the other hand, you see how Google would have chosen to leave out the body of “bioresin” of the Pixel 5, and resort to a somewhat more common format with a aluminum chassis surrounding the terminal, as suggested by the antenna lines. However, Google would have decided to recover the dual tone finish –Or, rather, triple– which was last used with the Pixel 2 XL.

This is the Pixel 5a: the design of Google’s next cheap mobile is filtered

Although it is too early to rule out the veracity of the information shared by Prosser, it is probably best not to take his words at face value. In recent years, the “leaker” has failed to predict what would google phones be like, first with the Pixel 3 and 4, and more recently with the Pixel 5. You just have to compare the renders that, according to Prosser, reflected the final design from the latest Google phone, and the actual device that ended up being featured:

