The European Commission has released a series of recommendations on transport safety to boost tourism this summer and in the future due to the persistence of the coronavirus pandemic. Of course, although restoring free movement is a priority, it will not be carried out at once.

“We know that European citizens are very impatiently waiting for the summer and the possibility of traveling. The enormous sacrifices they have made in recent months will allow a prudent and gradual reopening, for now. But lack of awareness and tourism will not be without risks as long as the virus circulates among us, “said Stella Kyriakides, Commissioner for Health and Food Safety.

In this sense, the European Commission proposes a lifting of restrictions on free movement in stages as ‘sanitary corridors’ between zones or Member States with a sufficiently similar epidemiological situation that they would replace the entry and exit bans with other more specific preventive measures to allow the mobility of their residents. An approach that would be flexible, leaving open the possibility of reintroducing restrictions if the health situation warranted it.

In this way, there will be a reopening at different speeds and coordinated. Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton said: “We are helping European tourism to get back on track, and to stay healthy and safe. Today we are proposing a common European approach aimed at managing a 2020 summer season that will remain difficult“

In Europe, summer is a crucial season for tourism: during an average summer season (June to August) residents in the EU make 385 million tourist trips and spend 190 billion euros.

Specific security measures

Among the specific prevention measures that the European Commission proposes to implement in public passenger transport It does not include the recommendation to compel airlines to reduce the number of passengers, although it does see the need to impose social distancing measures in other areas..

The Commission is committed to promoting practices of distance between passengers “when feasible” to reduce the risk of infections and, in any case, guarantee the use of protective equipment (masks, gloves) when this does not happen. In this way, it does not recommend an imposition of capacity, although it leaves the door open for operations with less capacity to receive public support to maintain the economic viability of companies.

It also considers it appropriate that companies offer information on average occupancy rates for particular connections or specific hours.

The European Commission also sees a need increase disinfection of common areas; eliminate or redistribute furniture that favors crowds in waiting areas such as benches or tables; assess allowing travel inside private vehicles on short ferry routes; establish dedicated lanes to separate passenger flows at stations; limit the capacity in the duty-free stores with marks on the floor and entrance and exit areas; reduce hand luggage and food service on board aircraft; improve aircraft ventilation systems; minimize contact with the crew; specific measures for boarding and security controls to order movements …

Ticket return

Much more emphatic is the Commission regarding the refund of the amount of the tickets not used by the COVID-19 crisis. Remember that under EU rules, travelers have the right to choose between a voucher or cash reimbursement for transport tickets (by plane, train, bus and ferry) or canceled package tours. That is to say, refund will always be an option for the user.

Of course, the Commission recommends that the offer of bonds be more attractive for the reimbursement of canceled trips, since the current pandemic has also imposed great financial pressure on travel operators.

The Commission considers that voluntary bonds should in any case be flexible, protected against the insolvency of the issuer, have a minimum validity period of twelve months and be refundable after a maximum of one year, if they have not been used.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has calculated that in 2021 world passenger demand will be 24% lower than 2019 levels and they do not expect to recover last year’s levels until 2023, with long-distance flights being the most affected. Estimates that become even more pessimistic in the face of the possibility of a recurrence of the pandemic.

