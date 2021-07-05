this will be the world’s largest radio telescope network

With an infrastructure in South Africa and another in Australia, SKAO radio telescope network aims to be the largest ever built by the human being. Consequently, the network of radio telescopes that “deepest” will observe in the Universe.

Earlier this year the SKAO organization was created as an intergovernmental system. After that and with the approval of a series of proposals last year related to the construction plans, its construction is approved.

The pair of telescope networks are called right now SKA-Low and SKA-Mid, both referring to the frequency ranges to cover. Both are said to be the largest radio telescopes than complexes to be built. Behind it are years of planning and hundreds of experts designing them.

The radio telescope is expected to be able to capture signals in frequencies ranging from 70 MHz to 25 GHz. Its size is defined by its own name (Square Kilometer Array Observatory), one square kilometer. With such a size, the radio telescope is expected to be capable of collecting 13 TB of data per second.

But it will be something different than what we are used to with radio telescopes. Instead of being a gigantic dish like FAST or the now-dead Arecibo, it will be a set of dishes and antennas smaller and more synchronized.

Six years to join FAST and the rest of radio telescopes that study the Universe

The project will begin construction early this next year. The construction of the infrastructures is expected to last a total of six years, with its completion by 2028.

However, that does not mean that it cannot be used until then, researchers will be able to start operating with them shortly as soon as the basic parts are installed. The observatory will start making its first scientific measurements in 2024 if everything goes according to plan.

The idea is capture with this radio telescope the most remote signals in the UniverseThose that have taken billions of years to reach us. Consequently, the first of the creation of the Universe. A great opportunity to understand the evolution of galaxies and the creation of planets like ours.

Via | Space

More information | SKAO