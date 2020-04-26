The coronavirus has not prevented the dispute of the Mutua Madrid Open 2020. The tournament may not be played as expected, but the organization has found a way to do it virtually. Tennis players they will exchange the racket for the remote Starting this Monday and for four days, measured online through the video game ‘Tennis World Tour‘, from the Play Station.

Madrid has become one of the great venues of both the ATP and WTA calendar, with the presence of the great rackets of both teams and this time it will be no less. This season, the Mutua dispute was scheduled between May 1 and 10, but for obvious reasons, it has been suspended. However, it will be the first of the tournaments set for this season to be played online for a good cause between the May 27 and 30.

The winners of both tables they will receive 150,000 euros that they will donate to the tennis players most affected by the suspension of the competition. Far from being big stars, many survive thanks to the semi-professional tournaments organized by the ITF, with high registration costs and in which the awards have nothing to do with those that we are used to seeing in the elite. Further, the organization of the tournament will donate 50,000 euros to the Food Bank From the capital.

The Mutua Madrid Open 2020 will change its format in its virtual version. It will have 16 participants in each table, instead of the 32 that start the tournament. Also, instead of starting with direct playoffs, a robin round will be played, which will consist of four groups of four players each. The first two will advance to the quarterfinals, where it will be played to sudden death until they find the champions.

Novak Djokovic, champion of 2019, will be the main absent in the virtual edition of the Mutua Madrid Open 2020. Yes they will Rafa Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev or the already retired David ferrer, who will return to the tournament in which he played his last match as a professional. In the women’s box, Kiki Bertens will defend the title and they will also be Kerber, Azarenka or the ‘hostess’ Carla Suarez.