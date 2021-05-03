This will be the true protagonist of the film

Despite its bulky cast, ‘The Eternals‘you will find a protagonist in Sersi, the character played by Gemma Chan. The film opens in theaters next November 5. Don’t mess around: This is the order of Marvel movies.

After revolutionizing the Oscars 2021 with ‘Nomadland’, Chloé zhao This year he will premiere his own film within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) under the title ‘The Eternals‘. Her story is shrouded in mystery, even without official images or a trailer to show us what we can expect from her. But finally we have known an important detail thanks to the head of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige: Although it is a choral film with a cast full of stars, the main protagonist will be Gemma Chan in the role of Sersi.

This was revealed by Feige in an interview with Variety, in which he talked about how they had brought the characters from the comics to the big screen, especially in relation to the choice of the cast: “There were some characters that we changed from male to female There were some characters that we knew how we were altering them from the comics, but it also came down to casting. So for Sersi, for example (and if there was a female lead in this set, it’s Sersi) it was Gemma Chan. We watched and read all kinds of women for that role, and we ended up really believing that Gemma was the best for it. And fortunately, he has shown that to be the case in the final film. ”

Chan, who already had a small role in ‘Captain Marvel’, thus leads a cast where Richard Madden it will be Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani will be Kingo, Lauren Ridloff it will be Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry will be Phastos, Salma Hayek it will be Ajak, Lia mchugh will be sprite, Don lee will be Gilgamesh, Angelina Jolie will be Thena, Barry keoghan will be Druig and Kit harington It will be Dane Whitman / Black Knight. A group full of familiar faces under the orders of the Oscar-winning Zhao, on a script written by Matthew and Ryan Firpo.

‘Los Eternos’ opens in theaters next November 5.

