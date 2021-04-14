this will be the SUV with Sportage and EV6 genes

The Kia Niro 2022 warms up and we have just learned new information about the popular SUV that will share some elements with the also new Sportage and EV6.

April 13, 2021 (13:00 CET)

The 2019 HabaNiro concept could inspire the final design of the Niro 2022

Kia continues immersed with the intense fine-tuning of the revamp of its popular Niro SUV. According to the latest unofficial information in this regard, the Asian brand will reveal all the official details of the second generation of the Niro at the end of 2021, while its arrival at European dealerships is not scheduled until at least the spring 2022.

As we anticipated in previous information published on Autopista.es, the new delivery of the Niro will bring with it a multitude of surprises, both aesthetically and technically. According to the new unofficial information available, it is confirmed that the exterior design of the new Kia Niro will be inspired by the concept car Kia HabaNiro, a prototype that was unveiled in April 2019 at the New York Auto Show.

As expected, the second generation of the Kia vehicle will surely retain its external dimensions (with a length of about 4.35 m) and will incorporate a multitude of typical details in SUV / crossover type cars. The rear window would appear to be partially removed in favor of a thickened and heavily sloped C-pillar.

The exterior design of the Niro 2022 will be the most attractive and modern

The HabaNiro concept will also influence the front and rear of the 2022 Kia Niro. The front part of the resulting new model will have a very fine grille at the top, while the one dedicated to cooling will largely occupy the central part. Another of its original areas on the outside that will attract a lot of attention will be the flanks of the body corners surrounding the wheel arches. For their part, Headlights with a distinctive light signature will also be inspired by those of the concept car.

In the back, the horizontal arrangement of the rear light clusters of the current model will be abandoned in favor of Boomerang-shaped lighting elements that are much more dynamic and eye-catching.

Regarding the appearance that the inside, At the moment it is still a bit early to try to find out about how both its design and its configuration will be, although without a doubt both digitization and the multiplication of screens should be great protagonists in the cabin.

The new Niro 2022 will have hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions

Kia Niro 2022: hybrid, plug-in hybrid and gasoline / diesel “micro-hybrids”

Still to be confirmed, one of the great novelties in the next generation Niro it would be the possible disappearance of its one hundred percent electric version e-Niro, which could give way to an unprecedented one hundred percent electric model.

In the mechanical offer of the second generation of the SUV, they would have room Diesel and gasoline micro-hybrid mild-hybrid versions with 48V technology (with variants similar to New generation Sportage). On the other hand, Kia will continue to bet on this model for a non-rechargeable “conventional” hybrid version and by a plug-in hybrid variant. As we have mentioned before, there would be no purely electric version, since instead an unpublished model would be launched that would share technology, motors and possibly some of the batteries announced for the new EV6, the first car of the brand developed on the Hyundia-Kia E-GMP common technical platform (exclusive and conceived from the beginning for purely electric vehicles).