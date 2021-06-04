This will be the Superman of the Universe The Batman

We may get to see up to 4 different versions of Superman on film and on television in a short period of time, which is totally insane.

We will have to start facing the fact that we will never see each other again. Henry cavill What Superman in no other installment of the DCEU, which does not mean that there are no plans for the character. As JJ Abrams is preparing a reboot and will probably be black. But also, the alternative Universe created by the film The batman, you could have your own Iron Man. To all this we must add that Tyler hoechlin it’s a spectacular Kal-El / Clark Kent in the tv series Superman and Lois from The CW that can be seen in HBO Max.

In fact, during the filming of The batman you could see some images from the production set where there were a lot of extras heading to a party. One of them wore the suit of Superman, confirming that the great hero of Dc comics exists in the same world as the version of the Dark Knight from Robert Pattinson.

Plans Warner Bros are that now Batman Y Superman will not come to face each other the first time they cross, as in the version of Zack snyder, but will join forces. In addition, it is already speculated that it will debut in the sequel. So soon they should confirm the actor who will play it.

We will see an alternate version of the Justice League.

Meanwhile he Snyderverse it probably won’t continue and they won’t do a second installment of League of Justice, which is a shame because he stayed in the middle of the story. There will be another version of the team consisting of Superman, Batman, Wonder woman, Flash Y Green Lantern with different actors and with a more realistic tone, similar to the one given by the director Matt reeves to the movie The batman which will premiere on March 4, 2022 and will also have a spin-off series based on the police department of the city of Gotham.

Are you eager to see a new Superman reboot? Leave us your comments below.