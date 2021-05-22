This will be the spin-off of Rick and Morty

The animated series Rick and Morty is so successful that the production company Adult Swim is already planning a spin-off.

Adult Swim announced that they are developing a series on The Vindicators, a spin-off of Rick and morty about the group of superheroes. There will also be a surprise since the secondary character Noob noob will be part of the team.

The official synopsis reads as follows:

Respond to the Vindibeacon and join your old friends Supernova, Vance Maximus, Alan Rails, Crocubot and Noob Noob in their fight against crime. They must avoid genocide and without Rick and Morty ”.

The press release is pretty sparse on details, so it’s unclear whether the series will be a prequel or a continuation of the season 3 episode. Perhaps a story from the past makes more sense. Since Rick killed most of the Vindicators in a series of Saw-style traps, save for Supernova and Noob Noob. However, a comic by Rick and morty The year 2018 rebooted the team as the “Totally New and Totally Different Vindicators.”

It’s too early to speculate, but Rick and morty They lean heavily on the multiverse, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see the superheroes resurrected.

Noob Noob is a very loved one.

Making his debut in Season 3, Episode 4, “Vindicators 3: The Return of Worldender,” Noob Noob made a huge impression in his limited screen time. Loved for his helpless nature, sense of humor, and famous catchphrase, fans of Rick and morty they want to know more about this peculiar being.

So the series will surely be a great madness where we can see many cosmic adventures and how this peculiar Universe works where there are so many dangers at every corner. Also probably the cameos will be frequent of characters beloved of the main series of Rick and morty. Without forgetting that there will also be great references to movies, especially from the superhero and science fiction genre.