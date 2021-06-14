This will be the spectacular rovers of the new space age

December 13, 1972. Eugene Cernan took the ladder of the lunar ascent module, aware that his steps on the surface of the Moon would be the last that humanity would take, in a long time. Only in this, their third extravehicular walk in the Apollo 17 mission, Cernan and Harrison H. Schmitt, spent 7 hours and 15 minutes on the lunar surface, triple the number of the first lunar walk that humanity would carry out in the entire famous mission. Apollo 11, with Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin. The Apollo 17 mission left behind a whole series of records, beginning with the 22 hours of exploration on the surface of the Moon, outside the lunar module. The Apollo 17 mission also included 35 kilometers of driving in the Lunar Roving Vehicle (LRV) and the Moon speed record, which for obvious reasons is still held by Gene Cernan, that managed to reach a peak of 18 km / h.

From the Apollo missions, to the Luna missions

Space race cars are mostly understood as unmanned vehicles, remotely controlled from the earth’s surface. In November 1970, the SEAT 127 had not yet reached the dealerships. By then, the Soviet Union had already sent a 756-kilogram vehicle to the earth’s surface that traveled 10.54 kilometers above the lunar surface, on the Lunokhod 1 mission. It was his second attempt, after the first lunar rover sent in February 1969 failed and did not reach orbit.

By then, the United States had already brought humanity to the earth’s surface.

In 1970, when the SEAT 127 had not yet reached dealerships, the United States had already sent the first man to the Moon and the Soviet Union was exploring the lunar surface with an unmanned rover

Lunokhod of the Soviet Union in the Museum of Cosmonautics in Moscow.

The unmanned vehicle space race

Being able to see an astronaut walking gracefully on our satellite, collecting samples, conducting scientific research, is exciting. But the most remarkable discoveries of the last century and, above all, present, have been made by unmanned planetary exploration vehicles. Rovers like Opportunity, which discovered the clues to the existence of water in the past on Mars and traveled 28 miles, in a mission that lasted 15 Earth years. Rovers like the Chinese Zhurong, who these days sends us full-color photographs from Mars.

The unmanned rover will continue to be the protagonists of the new space age, but also those responsible for paving the way, and never better said, a new generation of astronauts who will walk on the surface of the Moon again, who will set foot on Mars for the first time. , and that they could even establish permanent settlements.

Unmanned rovers have been responsible for some of the most remarkable discoveries of the space race

The Apollo 17 crew on the lunar rover.

The return of humanity to the Moon

NASA’s Artemis program is working to allow an astronaut to step back onto the surface of the Moon and, not only that, among its objectives it announces “the arrival of the first woman and the first person of color to the Moon.” Far from the frenzy that guided the Apollo missions of the United States and the Moon of the Soviet Union, Artemis promises sustainable space exploration, the result of an agreement with other space agencies and collaboration with private entities, such as Elon Musk’s own SpaceX. Artemis is expected to become one of the most important projects of a new space age, but also the beginning of more ambitious projects, such as bringing humanity to Mars, and even the establishment of permanent colonies.

The objectives of the new space missions, which like Artemis encompass a whole series of projects as complex as research on the lunar surface, and to maintain a permanent space station in the orbit of the Moon, make the new space exploration vehicles, the new rovers, have to adapt to the complexity of the missions they will have to tackle.

We will see more complex exploration vehicles, with greater autonomy and prepared to work in extreme conditions

New rovers for a new space age

Lockheed Martin and General Motors told us these days how they are working on a new generation of space exploration vehicles. In the specific case of the rovers being designed for the Artemis missions, we would find vehicles much more complex and sophisticated and, more importantly, multipurpose. The new rovers for the Artemis missions should be capable of carrying astronauts over much longer journeys, on the order of tens of kilometers, to allow an astronaut to investigate areas further from the point of descent on foot. The Apollo mission rovers could not travel more than four miles from the lunar module.

The new rovers should have controls, to be driven manually by an astronaut, but also have the ability to move autonomously, without the intervention of a driver and an operator, and be controlled remotely, either from the surface of the Earth, or from the Gateway space station.

We are talking about a new generation of rover that could be the car of the astronauts who will step on the Moon again, but also be able to adapt, house a laboratory on wheels loaded with scientific instruments, and travel the 95% of the lunar surface that has not yet been reached. been explored.

We will see multipurpose rovers, which can be manned, managed by remote control from Earth, a space station or the lunar module, or even circulate autonomously.

Photograph of the lunar rover during the Apollo 15 mission.

The first permanent lunar bases

Lockheed Martin told us these days how they are working on more capable rovers, with greater autonomies, but also prepared to be functional in the long lunar nights, equivalent to 14 Earth days, and operate at temperatures in a range between -170ºC and 125ºC. Missions that will be carried out in the areas that have generated the most interest in order to establish permanent colonies (I recommend reading the article on the islands of moonlight by popularizer Daniel Marín). Artemis hopes to deploy his base camp at the South Pole of the Moon and, therefore, his lunar vehicles have to adapt to his circumstances.

We will see a new generation of more capable rovers, with greater autonomies, with controls to be piloted manually, but also with the ability to move without a driver, and without an operator, or to be operated from Earth or from a space station such as Gateway. We will see space exploration vehicles capable of covering larger areas of the Moon or Mars, equipped with drones that allow to cover even larger areas, and carry out more complex geological investigations, as is already happening with the Ingenuity drone deployed from the Perseverance rover.

But that’s just the beginning.

The new generation of space exploration vehicles that will establish permanent bases will increasingly resemble the fleet of vehicles that one can see on a site on which a new building is to be erected.

Artist’s illustration of the future lunar base of NASA’s Artemis program.

If our imagination goes further, we will be able to envision a future in which space exploration vehicles will not be so different from what we would find on a site where a building is about to begin to rise, a neighborhood, or a city. Establishing permanent bases will require a new generation of rovers, probably entire fleets of vehicles, which will have to tackle more complex tasks, again paving the way for the first settlers.

Vehicles capable of scrutinizing the terrain to find the most suitable place, looking for water. Vehicles capable of preparing the ground to establish a permanent base, and even carry out tasks close to terraforming. Vehicles capable of lifting infrastructures. Vehicles capable of obtaining fuel, with which to return to Earth, or even serve as an intermediate point for missions to further destinations and with heavier payloads, to tackle more complex investigations.

It is evident that space research is advancing with projects plagued with uncertainties, as is the case with NASA’s Artemis program. But also that the new space age aims to be exciting, a long road full of challenges for humanity, but also great milestones, and great projects.

Artist’s illustration of the future lunar base of NASA’s Artemis program.