This will be the spectacular police armor in San Sebastián and Bilbao for the Cup final

The end of the Copa del Rey Come in Athletic club and Real Sociedad is just around the corner. The fans have waited a year to see this duel, which in the end will be played without an audience. From the Basque Government they have made a call to caution to all supporters, asking them to watch the game at home and act responsibly. Just in case San Sebastián municipal police and the Ertzaintza They have prepared a special device, given the possibility of a celebration after the match is held this Saturday in Seville.

In statements to the media during the press conference after the Municipal Government Board on Tuesday, the Donostiarra mayor, Eneko GoiaAsked about the influx of people last weekend in the city, he pointed out that some images that have been seen worry him but “relatively”.

“We’re perimeter confined without much escape route and we move around our surroundings and see that there is certainly an intense occupation of public spaces when the weather is normal, “he said. In any case, he recalled that “the basic rules” and act “responsibly” and has indicated that “it would be more worrying to see these images indoors.”

The mayor has stressed that we must “act responsibly and comply with the rules.” Ahead of Saturday’s final, Goia has indicated that the Municipal guard and the Ertzaintza, “In coordination”, they have prepared a device to ensure that compliance with the rules on Saturday night is “like the rest of the days.”

The mayor of San Sebastian has launched a “clear” message regarding the possibility that the celebration of a realistic victory could get out of hand, pointing out that “we are all aware, it is not easy, we do not like it, but it is what it touches and what what to do is watch the game each at home on television and celebrate, that surely there will be to celebrate, each one at home ».

“At that time it is excused to make a little more noise than usual,” he added. The mayor has insisted that “it is not to anyone’s taste but we are living in a complicated situation and it’s time to act responsibly, do not do nonsense and endure a little more “, thus he has made” a new call for responsibility “, which, in his opinion,” the majority of the citizens of Donostia attend “, and has asked” to have a little head ” .

On the other hand, when asked about the tightening of mobility restrictions on the border with France, he agreed and advocated “coherence” in the measures to deal with Covid-19.

Vizcaya assures that there will be no reception if Athletic wins

The deputy general of Vizcaya, Unai Rementeria, has considered that the receptions after the end of the Copa del Rey they make “sense when there are too many people” to share them and, at this time of a pandemic, you are not “in a position” to do so. “The most essential thing is missing, which are people,” he pointed out.

Rementeria has thus valued the possibility of organizing a reception in case the Athletic I won the next final of Copa del Rey. After specifying that “first you have to win the Cup”, something that has been convinced that it will happen, he has opined that, to “talk about receptions, you always have to do it with people.”

In this sense, he recalled that, at the current time of the Covid-19 pandemic, “right now we are not in a position to share because the most essential thing is missing, which is people.” The deputy general has indicated that, “as an institution,” it places itself “at the service of the Athletic so that the best way to be able to celebrate it is seen, the celebration of the Cup”. “But those receptions make sense when there are many people who share that reception with you,” he insisted.