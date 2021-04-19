This will be the small ‘notch’ of the iPhone 13 compared to that of the iPhone 12

A few days before the special Apple event, in which we will know the new range of iPad Pro and iPad mini, rumors around Apple’s iPhone 13 do not stop. Now, and thanks to a filtered image, we can see in its maximum splendor what will be the notch of reduced dimensions of the next terminal.

And it is that one of the novelties of the next Apple terminals is the reduction of the notch or notch. It is the set of sensors on the top in which, among other things, the Face ID sensor is housed.

Since the launch of the iPhone X, Apple maintains the same notch in all terminals with Face ID, even in the iPad Pro, so its reduction is something highly anticipated.

The leaked image showing the supposed notch of the iPhone 13 is similar to the ones we saw last week. provides a more detailed view of the notch reduction level.

The ‘notch’ of the iPhone 13 would only include sensors and camera

In this sense, if we pay attention to these images, the notch of the iPhone 13 reduces its lateral dimensions. Namely, is smaller across. Maintains, yes, the same height with respect to the previous one. In addition, as seen in the image, the components of Face ID and the camera remain in the notch. The same does not happen with the speaker of the earpiece, which disappears from it, standing on the edge of the terminal.

As is usual in this type of leaks, the images have been shared on Twitter by the user DuanRui and appear to come from Weibo. On these lines, you can see a comparative image between an iPhone 12 and a protective film for the iPhone 13, comparing in notch of both generations.

However, these are not official images or production line photos. They are related to the manufacture of the supposed protectors of the iPhone 13. This means that, between now and launch, many things may change.

