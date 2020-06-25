Little could I imagine Belén Esteban that after his great confrontation with Jorge Javier Vázquez in ‘Saturday deluxe’ by the management of the Government in the coronavirus crisis in Spain, she was going to end up receiving an offer from the radio world. The renowned journalist Carlos Herrera did not hesitate to speak about the subject days ago and left in the air the possibility that the Princess of the People would join his daily space. An offer that although many believed that it would fall on deaf ears, it is getting closer to becoming a reality, as Herrera himself has stated.

Belén Esteban and Carlos Herrera

In the delivery of ‘Herrera in COPE’ this Thursday, June 25, the journalist has confirmed that he is seriously working on the signing. « I’m on it, but I still haven’t been able to talk to her (…) I have to do it through the regulatory channel, « he said, responding in this way to the call that Bethlehem herself made the day before, making it clear that she does not have exclusivity with Mediaset Spain, as he believed. » No I’m not exclusively with Telecinco, I am from the production company La Fábrica de la Tele. Whenever you want, you can take me to your program because to speak, I know how to speak still« The Princess of the People affirmed.

But the thing has not been there, Herrera also wanted to reveal what the section for Belén Esteban is like where he works and that he will offer to drive when both can negotiate their incorporation. « It would be a specific thing, I would like to make diagnoses with Bethlehem (…) a temperature measurement », He began by counting this, and later specified: « I would say to him: Good morning, Bethlehem, what do you think of this? What do you think of that? » In short, the intention of the radio announcer is that Belén Esteban of his opinion on all kinds of issues, whether social or political. She would thus be « the voice of the people » in this section that could be easily combined with « Save me » in the afternoons.

Will Belén Esteban leave ‘Sálvame’?

To this possible signing are added other offers that Belén Esteban has received in recent weeks, as she explained in ‘Save me orange’. During the so-called « Peace Summit » in which he reconciled with Jorge Javier Vázquez, he explained that leaving the program permanently has crossed his mind. « I have received job offers before Saturday », He affirmed this, without wanting to go too far into their content « out of respect for the program and its bosses. » Despite this, he did not make it clear if he will finally leave the program or not since he simply stated that « I still have to think a lot ».