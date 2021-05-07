This will be the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, an affordable tablet leaked in Google Play Console

Samsung will once again compete among the most basic Android tablets, with an affordable model expected this summer.

It seems that Samsung continues to rely on Android tablets, and it is that despite the enormous contraction of this market, the truth is that today there are practically no options, and only Xiaomi with three rumored models and the South Korean giant with its Galaxy Tab family they offer competitive bets in an industry dominated by Apple and its iPads with an iron fist.

Be that as it may, and although Samsung surely obtains more revenue from its more performance Galaxy Tab S, the truth is that Suwon’s firm will once again compete among the most basic tablets, with this new Galaxy Tab A7 Lite that is already displayed in the Google Play Console and that expected for next summer.

In fact, it is that the sources mentioned by Android Central speak of an official presentation next June, with a July launch in select markets possibly starting with emerging countries like India, where this type of device still makes a lot of sense and a lot of acceptance.

Still, too the door is left open to an advance upon landing, especially taking into account this appearance in the Google Play Console that confirms the receipt by Google of all the necessary documentation to issue Google Play certification for this Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, which will also be available in two flavors.

Of the new Galaxy Tab A7 Lite there will therefore be a model with WiFi connectivity and another that will add 4G LTE to become more versatile and usable in mobility, in both cases with the aim of becoming the most economical and attractive option regarding benefits from the Android tablet catalog.

In terms of hardware, there is talk of a Helio P22T chipset from MediaTek, which would be accompanied by 3 GB of RAM in both models and without information for now regarding different versions with other memory configuration, of which we do not know storage capacity either.

We do know that it will have a 8.4 inch LCD panel with HD + resolution (1,340 x 800 pixels), and it will work with Android 11 already starting Obviously masked by One UI with Samsung’s multitasking options fully operational.

This is all that the Google Play Console lets us see, although given the quality and reliability of a leak like this, we probably won’t have to wait too long to officially know this Galaxy Tab A7 Lite that should be around 200 and 300 euros launch price… Do you need a basic tablet?

