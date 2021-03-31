This will be the rotation of the New York Mets in MLB 2021

The New York Mets have defined their rotation for the 2021 season of the MLB.

The injury of Carlos Carrasco and Noah Synderrgard has gotten a bit out of control, however, Luis Rojas has the names of those who will complement said rotation.

Jacob Degrom Marcus Stroman David Peterson Taijuana Walker Joey Luchessi

Here the report:

Full Mets rotation order for their first road trip of the season. Jacob deGrom will come back on regular rest: @ Nationals: Thurs: Jacob deGrom

Sat: Marcus Stroman

Sun: David Peterson @ Phillies 4/5: Taijuan Walker

4/6: Jacob deGrom

4/7: Joey Lucchesi (or opener) – Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) March 30, 2021

When Noah Syndergaard and Carlos Carrasco return in full health, then things could change for the Mets, although it should be noted that the rotation they have to start the season does not look bad either.