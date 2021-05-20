This will be the return to classes at Tec de Monterrey

The authorities of the Tecnológico de Monterrey informed their community that the institution is ready for a comeback voluntary gradual face-to-face to their campuses.

Actually in 16 of the 26 campuses and in eight of the 36 PrepaTecThere have been partial openings, with adequate sanitary measures and in accordance with the guidelines of the authorities. By the end of the month, the opening of the 90% of the campuses.

At the moment, up to 5,000 thousand (of the more than 60,000 Professional students) weekly they will already participate in certain face-to-face activities on some of these campuses.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Tec de Monterrey toHe announced the suspension of his classes and face-to-face administrative activities on March 12, 2020.

With the scheme of vaccination in Mexico, by the end of this month, it is expected to have all the institution’s teachers vaccinated.

Summer and August-December semester in hybrid mode

As the model unfolds HyFlex + Tec, the institution informs that students will take the semester August-December 2021 in one of these formats: face-to-face, hybrid or remote.

The summer academic period and the next semester will begin in hybrid mode; there will be 30% attendance in summer and 50% in the following semester and they are expected to be in state-of-the-art hybrid classrooms.

More than 1,400 professors from 25 campuses have taken training, called Session Zero, to teach under these formats.

In addition, new tools will be offered to enrich the learning experience. With all these actions, the Tec declares itself ready to return to a partial presence next semester.

The Hyflex-Tec model: hybrid or remote

The HyFlex + Tec Model is a hybrid and flexible educational experience, to take the semester the format you choose.

If you do not know which modality to choose, you can start by assessing your particular conditions, suggests for CONECTA Paulina Campos, Covid-19 leader of Tec.

“If you or someone in your family has a risk factor, or you are a student from a campus other than your place of residence, the remote format may be an excellent option,” he says.

Campos, who coordinates the Conscious Reopening plan of the institution in the face of the pandemic, explained that Tec will maintain its LiFE offer of cultural, sports and development activities for you with LiFE @ Home, with options that you can take advantage of remotely.

Also, in the hybrid format, some of these activities may be transferred to a face-to-face format, depending on the epidemiological traffic light in each of the Tec’s campuses.