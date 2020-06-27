The head of the Government of Mexico City assured that in the transition to the orange traffic light one must be more responsible and that the pandemic has not ended

Like every Friday, the head of the Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, reported the situation of the capital regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sheinbaum Pardo announced that thanks to a reduction in hospitalizations for COVID-19, next week, Mexico City will enter the transition from a red light to an orange light.

This implies that on Monday it will reopen the trade to retail with a capacity of up to 30 percent and with a schedule from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Similarly the sports public and private, but only with individual outdoor sports.

The next day they will open Historic Center businesses alternately according to their number, whether odd or even, also with a capacity of 30 percent and with a special conversion of streets to make them pedestrian.

On Wednesday they will open hotels and restaurants promoting outdoor service.

We do this because it is scientifically proven that the possibility of contagion is less outdoors, “explained Sheinbaum Pardo.

He added that on Thursday the tianguis with a greater space between posts and a single pedestrian flow.

Finally, on Friday they will reopen aesthetic with reduced capacity and whose clients have scheduled an appointment.

Economic reopening in CDMX with the orange traffic light. Photo by @GobCDMX

For Monday, July 6 they can reopen Department stores and malls, but also only 30 percent of its capacity.

The head of the Government of Mexico City recalled that for all businesses that reopen there are 10 rules to follow to avoid COVID-19 infections, which can be found on the page covid19.cdmx.gob.mx/medidassanitary.

In the transition to the orange traffic light we must be even more responsible. We have seen how in other cities in the world recklessness can lead to outbreaks of infections that lead to closure again ”, he explained.

He remembered that it should be used mouth covers, wash your hands and keep a healthy distance. while if you have symptoms of the disease, however slight they may be, you should stay home and send a text message to 51515 with the word COVID19 or call Locatel to obtain medical advice.

Remember that the pandemic has not yet ended, and that even when we go to an orange light we have to continue protecting ourselves, “he concluded.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital