This will be the promotion of promotion to LaLiga

05/31/2021 at 10:41 AM CEST

The first round of promotion for promotion to LaLiga Santander It will start this Wednesday in Montilivi with Girona-Almería and will end on Thursday in Butarque with Leganés-Rayo Vallecano.

The schedules for the first round of the promotion phase are as follows:

– Going:

Wednesday June 2: Girona-Almería (9:00 p.m.)

Thursday, June 3: Rayo Vallecano-Leganés (9:00 p.m.)

– Return:

Saturday June 5: Almería-Girona (21.00)

Sunday June 6: Leganés-Rayo Vallecano (21.00)

The qualifying rounds, which will face third and sixth classified and fourth and fifth, respectively, come just three days after the last day of the league and the entire load of matches of the last month.

It must be remembered that in the event that the tie ends in a tie, the team that finished higher in the classification would qualify. In this case, it would be Leganés and Almería who have that point in favor.

The winners of the two semifinals will meet next week in search of the last place that gives the promotion – along with Espanyol and Mallorca – to LaLiga Santander.