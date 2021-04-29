This will be the price of the cheap version of HBO Max

Last March, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar announced that en June of this year a cheaper, ad-supported version of HBO Max will arrive. However, it did not provide details of how inexpensive the new subscription would be. Now, a CNBC report based on sources close to the subject indicates that the cost will be $ 9.99 per month.

At the moment, HBO Max has an ad-free version that costs $ 14.99 in the United States. Although it is the same price that the company charges its cable subscribers for its premium package, it is a higher cost than that of other proposals such as Netflix ($ 13.99 for the standard version) and Disney + ($ 8).

Ads would appear only on HBO Max exclusive content and would not reach other HBO content, according to the aforementioned medium. American pay TV distributors, for their part, would not be happy with this cheaper service, however, they would offer it in some of their packages.

Competition in the on-demand content market is fierce and companies play their best cards to attract users. AT&T has begun a deep restructuring of WarnerMedia to compete head-to-head against other streaming services.

WarnerMedia has announced that all of its 2021 films will premiere simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters.. It is a strategy that has not been without controversy and that includes titles such as Dune, Matrix 4, The Suicide Squad and Space Jam: A New Legacy.

HBO Max will arrive in Europe and Latin America

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’

In December 2020, WarnerMedia announced its plans to continue expanding the presence of HBO Max, launched on May 27 last year in the United States. The streaming service is expected to be available in Europe and Latin America in the second half of 2021.

HBO Max will replace HBO Spain when it arrives in this country. That is, both platforms will not coexist. At the moment there are no more details at the price level. The streaming service has a cost of 8.99 euros per month in Spain, with simultaneous playback on two devices at the same time, without permanence and with a trial period of 7 days.

However, it is unknown if the rate will be updated in Spain with the arrival of HBO Max and if the cheapest option with advertising, which would cost $ 9.99 in the United States, will also be available in these lands.

