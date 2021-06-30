this will be the next generation of Volvo cars

Volvo was the first automotive company to use Android Automotive OS, Google’s operating system for cars. Well, today the company has not only reconfirmed its commitment to this operating system, but has also announced a new user experience which, in short, will be what we see in the next cars of the company. And yes, they will have huge screens, they will be connected to mobile and they will be part of the IoT ecosystem that we have.

As the company has shown in an event with the press, the new experience will be a lot simpler and simpler, centered on the driver. The idea is to offer all the necessary information without distracting the driver more than is strictly necessary. That is precisely why the company has opted for two screens, a small one in the dashboard and another in the central area, much larger, for the rest of the infotainment system. The best? He has shown it in the Volvo Concept Recharge.

Screens everywhere and the mobile as a companion

The first thing that stands out is the huge screen that we have in the central part. It is a touch panel with rich content and divided into four clearly differentiated parts. The top and largest is the map, which shows us the route. Just below we have widgets to do quick actions (which are customizable), below some shortcuts to the applications and, finally, the system bar.

The idea of ​​this system is offer only and exclusively the necessary information at the right time so that “drivers can concentrate on driving.” For this reason, the voice will also have a certain role, with which we can give orders and commands. This is something that is not strictly new, since for a few years until now it is relatively common for cars to have voice assistants or allow the use of Google or Siri thanks to Android Auto or CarPlay.

On the other hand, the dashboard has been completely digitized. It is now a screen that will show the path we follow and, thanks to the LiDAR that will debut the next Volvo electric car, the position of the vehicles that accompany us on the road. On the left, the speed (at which we are going and the limit) will be shown, while the car’s remaining charge will be displayed on the right and the theoretical maximum kilometers that we can achieve (Volvo assures that by 2030 they will only sell electric cars).

But not only screens live a connected car. According to Volvo, the next generation of electric cars they will use the mobile as a key. Recall that Google will allow this at the end of the year with Android 12 using UWB technology). Through the Volvo Cars app, the user will be able to access information about the car (such as the state of charge) and integrate the car into the connected ecosystem of the home.

A taste of what’s to come: the Volvo Concept Recharge

The company has not only shown this new user experience in renderings, but has also shown the Volvo Concept Recharge, “a manifesto for Volvo’s purely electric future”. In it we can see this new interface, yes, but also a new design language.

Being an electric car, Concept Recharge offers more space inside. By removing the engine and replacing it with an underground battery pack, the company has managed to increase the distance between the axles and the size of the wheels. The roof profile has also been optimized, the hood has been lowered and the grill has been removed to implement a kind of shield.

Precisely on the grill there is something interesting, Thor’s Hammer headlights. They work like eyes: they open by themselves at night so that the lights can illuminate the road. The visual effect is the most striking. The rear lights, meanwhile, have been arranged more vertically, integrating with the trunk itself.

For the rest, Volvo has shown that its next car, an SUV, will have a certain level of autonomy thanks to the implementation of a LiDAR of Luminar to be placed on the ceiling. Said LiDAR will have a range of up to 300 meters and will be one of the many sensors that the car will mount, including cameras, ultrasound, radar and others.