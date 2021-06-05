this will be the next generation of the SUV

Mazda is already preparing the development of the new generation of its successful CX-5 SUV. Betting on a similar design, the great novelty is that its architecture will become propulsion … as in the new Mazda 6.

June 4, 2021 (12:45 CET)

Mazda CX-5 2023: the next generation of the SUV, with great technical surprises.

The countdown to the launch of a new generation Mazda CX-5 has already started. Although the new SUV will probably not hit the market for a little less than 2 years, but already in 2023Little by little we know new details of a model that will continue to give a lot to talk about.

Some international media, such as L’Argus, they have already hunted the first units of the new SUV shooting as a prototype and even have their first illustrations. However, this will not be the great novelty of the new CX-5, which will hardly modify your design trusting in maintaining the good acceptance that has always accompanied it in the market.

With a fairly classic style in its design compared to the new SUVs, especially the electric ones that are already presented in avalanche, the new Mazda CX-5 will offer somewhat more marked wheel arches, a revised front with a more accentuated grille, new details like chrome strips and updated optics. Nothing too novel, since the aesthetic differentiation is saved for a future CX-50 which will already include electrical technology and a more avant-garde concept.

The Mazda CX-5 will take on the new powertrain architecture that the Mazda 6 will debut in 2022.

However, the CX-5 2023 will hide a great technical surprise: the new SUV is already developed under a completely new platform, which as a great novelty will mean the premiere of the model in a rear drive architecture, instead of front-wheel drive as before.

That will be possible because it will adopt, definitely, the new architecture announced for the new Mazda 6, which is expected a year earlier, already in 2022. The technique, therefore, will be completely revised, although the SUV, obviously, you can also have 4×4 versions all-wheel drive.

Another important novelty anticipated by the new SUV it will be that, thanks to this base, it will also be able to incorporate new engines. And here the first information already indicates that both the CX-5, as before the Mazda 6, will adopt new inline 6-cylinder engines, associated, yes, with electrification in the form of systems Accompanying micro-hybrids. Little by little we will learn more information.