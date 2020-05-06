The critically acclaimed video game, “The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series – A New Frontier,” will be available in physical format starting February 28 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Today we share the launch day of The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series – A New Frontier in physical format, via a special Season Pass Disc and we also announce the release of the next episode of the season: Episode 3: “Above the Law” .

Starting February 28 in North America and March 3 in Europe, The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series – A New Frontier will be available for purchase via Season Pass Disc for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles. Season Pass includes the first two episodes of this acclaimed video game and will allow, as they become available, access to the next three via digital download, until completing the five that make up this season.

Trailer:

The premiere of The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series – A New Frontier with two episodes has been critically acclaimed. In the first reviews, IGN.com praised the “clever characterization and script for the story of Javi and his family and the return of Clementine, which adds weight to the still unknown, but addictive new frontier, which I can’t wait to continue exploring.” In addition, they add that “unexplored territory feels familiar and excitingly fresh.” GamesRadar said A New Frontier “demonstrates that telling stories interactively has not lost an iota of strength,” and that “it finds the perfect balance between rewarding veteran players, who have already made this story of their own, as well as newcomers, who jump aboard this grim adventure for the first time. ” Game Informer assured that the start with two episodes offered “shocking deaths, intense betrayals, and decisions in the last second”, also highlighting that “Everything leads you to a hell of suspense, making me wonder what’s next”.

Today we also announce that the next chapter, Episode 3: “Above the Law” is set for release next month. More details on this episode will be provided in the coming weeks. When family is all you have, how far would you go to protect it? Many years have passed since society disappeared at the hands of the walkers, and scraps of civilization emerge from the chaos, but at what cost? Can we trust survivors on these new borders? Javier, a young man determined to protect his family, will meet a little girl who has experienced a terrible loss. Her name, Clementine. From then on, their destinies are united in a story in which each decision could be the last.

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier It works just as well with users who come to the series, and don’t know about Clementine’s past, as it does with those players who will experience it as a continuation of the first and second seasons. Newcomer players will be able to start a new story, and newcomers from previous seasons will be able to continue their adventure, and even import saved games from other seasons from various platforms.

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series – A New Frontier Episode One: ‘Ties That Bind’ Part I It is rated PEGI 18 for its language and violent content. Episode Two: ‘Ties That Bind’ Part II It is also rated PEGI 18 for its violent language and content.

