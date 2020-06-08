LaLiga through Javier Tebas himself, Yesterday, the employer’s president announced the news in audiovisual matters that these eleven days that remain to end the 2019/20 season will bring. News that we have been telling you in Diario SPORT in recent weeks and that are released in full in the Seville derby next Thursday.

These developments come as a response to the exceptional situation that we live in due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that makes the First and Second parties develop differently than they did before the league break.

Harrow and virtual audio for television broadcasting

The innovations have been implemented mainly around two large blocks: the development of the stands and virtual audio and the visual part, linked to the novelties in the positions of the cameras and the new images that they will offer to viewers.

The great novelty of this round of the competition lies in the virtual broadcast of LaLiga and that will allow you to perceive the matches in an attractive way, which will be very reminiscent of how they looked and heard before the break. In this broadcast, the stands will be virtualized and will always offer the image of seated fans in real size, identified with the colors of the local club. To develop this digitization, LaLiga has had the collaboration of the Norwegian company VIZRT, which also works with other European leagues.

Televised soccer will be different in LaLiga | IGNASI PAREDES

In some moments when the game is stopped, This image of the public can be transformed into a canvas of the monochrome color of the stadium that incorporates, for example, institutional messages. This innovative broadcast will also feature virtual sound, which has been obtained in collaboration with EA SPORTS FIFA in a project called Sounds of the Stands. In it, the audio resource library recorded by the official sponsor of LaLiga in real stadiums has been used and has been digitally adapted so that it can be implemented in real time during the broadcast. It will adapt in each case to the flow of the game as certain situations occur, such as a goal or a foul, for example, all this giving rise to what is known as Atmospheric Audio.

This will be one of the match signals that will be played on television, although there will also be another that reflects in a real way what is happening at that moment in the stadiums. In this case, the original stands will be seen, in which each club will be able to install decorative elements that wrap their players, such as the club’s official shirts, life-size photographs of fans or canvas, among other initiatives. The audio that will accompany this image will be the ambient audio with the usual hymns or songs that the clubs play on the public address system.

Cameras: New shots to bring action closer to fans

On the field of play, the news will come from the hand of the cameras that will follow the action of each meeting and in the way in which it will reach television.

Some cameras will shift their location to positions where they could previously affect the vision of fans in the stands. Among other examples, the aerial camera will modify its flight to offer innovative planes, the bench camera will be moved to the opposite tier using telephoto and the changing room tunnel cameras will be robotic, for reasons of health security. With these changes, which will continue as long as the games are played behind closed doors, LaLiga’s commitment to bringing the fans’ experience at home closer, as much as possible, to the experience of living an encounter in the stadium.