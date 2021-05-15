One of the star models of Mercedes, the GLC medium SUV, will debut generation during the spring of 2022. We anticipate all the details and the first illustration of what it will be like.

May 14, 2021 (14:30 CET)

Mercedes GLC 2022: this will be the new SUV, based on the latest C-Class.

Definitive countdown to the market arrival of the new Mercedes GLC. The mid-size SUV of the star brand, one of the most successful in the range in most markets, is updated and it is time to give a I step forward to compete even better in a category as important and of volume as is yours for Mercedes.

In order to make things even more difficult for their great rivals, the BMW X3, Audi Q5 Y Volvo XC60, the new Mercedes GLC will now take advantage of the technical base and much of the technology released by the last Class C to take an important evolutionary leap.

Mercedes GLC 2022: first illustration

While some camouflaged units still in the testing phase are already circulating on the Internet, At Autopista.es we can already tell you what the new generation of SUV will be like through an illustration of our Schulte specialist. Although the model aesthetically will not suppose an aesthetic revolution, as you can see, we do already know that It will be somewhat larger but above all shorter, with more sporty proportions that promise, also, a better dynamism.

The 2022 Mercedes GLC will offer an interior based on the new C-Class (pictured).

To the usual update of optics, bumpers and pilots, and to that new sharper line, The new Mercedes GLC 2022 will add, however, a great evolution of indoors, where the new advanced awaits you dashboard design premiered by the C-Class saloon. With a much more digital and connected environment, the SUV will include large screens in both the instrumentation and the center console, and the latest evolution of the brand’s spectacular MBUX infotainment system.

Mercedes GLC 2022: this will be its range

Mechanically, no big news is expected in the new SUV. Like the C-Class, the forecast is to offer a fairly electrified range, where their stand out new diesel and gasoline engines already accompanied by 48V micro-hybrid technology. Thus, if it took the same range of the saloon, it would have versions GLC 180 of 170 CV, GLC 200 of 204 CV and GLC 300 of 258 CV, in gasoline; already in diesel, there would be versions GLC 220 d of 200 CV and GLC 300 d of 265 CV of power.

The engines and technology of the new GLC are also taken from the C-Class (pictured).

Like the C-Class, the new SUV should at least also have a plug-in hybrid version, which could be the 300 e, with a total power of 310 hp and an electric range of no less than 100 km. Of course, it would have a Zero Emissions label from the DGT, unlike the rest of the range, all with an ECO label according to the current scale. Currently the GLC has also introduced a diesel plug-in hybrid version, called the 300 de.

The new SUV will of course feature t4Matic total raction and all versions will have 9G-Tronic 9-speed automatic transmission. A year after its premiere, a AMG GLC 63 variant, sportier and more powerful: This version would abandon its previous V8 biturbo in favor of a new plug-in hybrid system, with a 2.0 turbo gasoline engine and at least two electric motors, one per axle. In total, the combined maximum power should be greater than 500 hp.