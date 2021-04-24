this will be the new SUV that will be manufactured in Spain

Presented as Nivus for the moment in Brazil, this new SUV coupe will be called Taigo in Europe, will be manufactured in Pamplona and will land on the market during the autumn of 2021.

April 23, 2021 (12:00 CET)

The VW Nivus, from which the Taigo will be derived, has already been presented in Brazil.

Almost, we almost have it! Announced so far only with its new name, Taigo, and through three official teaser that Volkswagen showed us, we can already know something more about new SUV that the brand will launch in Europe and what do i know will also manufacture in Landaben, Navarra, together with the pole Y T-Cross.

And is that in Brazil Volkswagen has already presented the new Nivus, which will be the model that will derive in Europe in the Taigo. It is an urban SUV that we could define as a T-Cross Coupé and that shortly before it reaches our roads will begin to be sold in South America with the model that we show you in some photos of this article.

First official image of the VW Taigo 2021.

With a very dynamic and eye-catching look, folding roof and very sloping tailgate to offer that coupe silhouette, it is possible that the VW Taigo in Europe will present some modifications, but its image should not vary too much with respect to this new Nivus already presented.

Already in his inside, the new SUV will bet on an information and entertainment system called Volks Play, with 10.1 inch touch screen on the center console. The instrumentation, of course, will be digital and will have great connectivity and security equipment.

The new VW Nivus presented measures 4.27 meters long, 1.78 m wide and 1.49 m high. His wheelbase is 2.57 meters, identical in this respect to the T-Cross which, however, in its external dimensions is somewhat smaller. The capacity of trunk is advertised at 415 liters, up to 30 liters higher than the T-Cross.

This is the Volkswagen Nivus that has already been presented in Brazil. Will the Taigo be the same?

The Brazilian engine range of the new SUV consists of an engine called 200 TSI, fueled by gasoline or ethanol and with 128 HP of power, associated with a 6-speed automatic transmission.

On Europe is expected the new VW Taigo hit the market with TSI gasoline engines, with the possibility that some version has a micro-hybridization with 48V technology. But for now we will have to wait to know more official details of this new and expected SUV.