Many television shows were caught between the rock and the wall with the coronavirus pandemic. Some, like Incorrect, left the air. Others like Pasión de Sábado continued although without a rostrum that was the solid base of the musical cycle. And this time it was time to think Marcelo Tinelli and their production company LaFlia, how they would rescue Dancing in such a complex context. For this reason, in the last hours, Angel of Brito unveiled the new system with which they will operate on the hottest runway in the country.

Today at LAM it was learned that the jury will have between box and box a blindex so that they do not speak, do not take photos and do not come into contact, therefore, in danger. “These blindex are going to be there to protect us, speak to us and divide us,” the El Trece driver told those who joked about it with the little angels, also asking him to put dividers in the program to prevent them from fighting. “We could use them here. For now I come well because with Andrea I am fine and I do not have Yanina next to me anymoreshe launched amused Mariana Brey.

“Well, for now, this is how we will be located this year if God wants, Polino, Florencia Peña, Pampita and me. We are not going to be able to talk, we will communicate by WhatsApp, all the photos together, cute, gathered that you see always will not be more“regretted Ángel, who received a” pity “from his panelists.

Preventive measures for Dancing

As for the small meeting behind the boxes that they carry out to vote, the journalist announced that of course, they will not be there anymore, and they will incorporate a new modality to be able to “debate” on the saved couples. “There is a new circuit for decision. The first rhythm no, but already for the second there is a new mechanism of which I still cannot say anything“

On the other hand, the driver assured that there are several classic figures of the Dancing that will not be this year. “Lourdes is out of the Dancing, she will not be in the var either,” De Brito launched, and after Yanina’s surprise, the panelist inquired: “And Macarena Rinaldi?”no, this year there will be no first ladies. Neither one, the two outside. Production decision, he loves them a lot but Marcelo cleaned them, not the husbands“he answered specifically and assured that he did not see them in the general list.

In addition, it should be noted that after months of scandal, the resignation of Agustina Agazzani before the beginning, the media conflict and the public “denunciations” of the panelist to the businessman for “climber”, nor Cinthia Fernández or Martín Baclini will be in the contest. Away from the track they may calm the waters for the ex-partner and in the meantime, those who have already confirmed the El Trece cycle prepare and train with their coaches under the online modality and from their homes, to avoid spreading contagions.

