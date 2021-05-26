This will be the new official cars of the Congress

The fleet of vehicles of the Congress of Deputies continues its renewal process. Plug-in and electric hybrids will be the main protagonists.

May 25, 2021 (13:30 CET)

Official cars. Photo: iStock

We have already been commenting in recent weeks on the intentions of the government to perform numerous initiatives to achieve a more electric and environmentally friendly mobility. In line with this philosophy, and to follow the example that you try to impose on the rest of the drivers, the fleet of vehicles of the Congress of Deputies continues to undergo a renewal process.

As collected Europa Press, a new investment of 1.5 million euros until 2026 in the rental of a total of 22 vehicles to provide the corresponding mobility services to the aforementioned Congress and to install the necessary charging points. Follow the downward trend in this fleet, since in 2013 it consisted of 33 vehicles, going through the current 25 (also rented) and with a view to be reduced very soon to 22.

All vehicles will be rented and, for the most part, with electrical technology. Congress also he will get rid of the three vehicles he had in possession: three armored Peugeot 607s dating from 2002. The item for the vehicle fleet also includes the transfer to scrapping and removal of the latter vehicles.

The award contest of contracts is divided into three lots: the first includes a total of 17 plug-in hybrid representation saloons, whose estimate is to perform about 24,000 km per year; the second, three pure electric sedans, to do about 12,000 km per year per car; and a third batch for two 9-seater minivans for collective journeys and to cover about 7,500 km per year.

With this, clearly, we are referring to the vehicles that serve the different protagonists of the Congress of Deputies. However, the Government gave in detail, in this same chamber, the fleet of official state vehicles. In total, we talk about 36,512 vehicles, of which 30,526 are publicly owned and 2,591 are available for rent. Here we give you all the details about it.