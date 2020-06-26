“In quarantine you have two options: either you stay on the couch or you reinvent yourself.” This was the premise of Alberto Bautista when he began to think about how we would go to beaches in the middle of the pandemic of the coronavirus. At that time, Spain was still in a state of alarm and confinement was mandatory. Now, we have entered the “new normal” and, little by little, the beaches begin to fill up. It will not be any summer and precautionary measures will dominate the holidays, a situation that Bautista has taken advantage of to create the “My Safe Beach” app, one of several initiatives in Spain to control crowds.

On a Sunday morning in August, a family can take the car to the nearest beach, a few kilometers from their home, and find a driver at the entrance that prevents access because the capacity is full. What if they could see the state of the beaches before going? That is the objective of the Bautista project and others that are using different municipalities in coastal areas in Spain. “Mi Playa Segura”, available on the beaches of Huelva and Cádiz, works with a traffic light system: green, orange or red depending on the saturation of the place.

“We put technology at the service of municipalities, but it is they with their human team that have to make it work,” Bautista explained for Hipertextual. The application registers the capacity of the beaches through the geolocation, although many people have it disabled. Therefore, it is important to also have the First hand information.

“To make the app more realistic, we needed to enter the data manually. This is done by beach controllers, security guards, civil protection officers, or the local police themselves.”

The information, therefore, depends on third parties, as well as the capacity of the beaches, which is determined by each municipality. The same is true of other initiatives that are beginning to be implemented in areas of the Malaga coast such as Marbella, where the “PlayasApp” platform has begun to operate. The company Herbecon Systems, which has developed the product, indicated in a statement that, in addition to the logical advantages of this platform, these can be very useful for municipalities to get metadata and determine which sectors receive the most influx and at what time.

Control of the beaches from the air

This type of platform has also reached one of the most popular beaches in Spain every summer. Every year we see in the news the images of Cullera, in Valencia, crowded with bathers. The image has now radically changed, although many people still want to spend their holidays there. The city council has also enabled an app to inform about the capacity on the coast but, in this case, it will be complemented by the use of drones.

Asturias will start a pilot program with drones to control the capacity of the beaches

This measure was proposed by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism within the plan of prevention measures before the start of summer and the arrival of tourists -this year they are expected to be mostly local- to the coastal areas of the country. This method, although more expensive that the development of an app like “My Safe Beach” allows for a more detailed analysis and mapping of very specific areas.

In places like Asturias, where a Friday will be held pilot program with dronesIt is especially useful because there is often a big difference between high tide and low tide. Some beaches can even disappear for this reason and it can be much more difficult to calculate the capacity.

Good ideas, little funding

Alexander Mils / Unsplash

Despite being one of the most promising bets, its high cost is challenging. This is the case of the company Alpha Unmanned Systems, which is in negotiations with various municipalities but its CEO, Eric Freeman, stated that the process is slow. The company’s strategy is based on the union with SMS PASS, which allows book by SMS or WhatsApp a space and time slots on the beaches.

The drone helicopters that the company has provided are the Alpha 800 model, which is already being used by the Military Emergency Unit (UME) and can be controlled up to 30 kilometers away, so that the operators can control the capacity without limitation of the visual line.

The objective of this drone is that pass unnoticed for bathers. “The idea is to use them on the beach to identify crowds, but from a distance where they cannot be seen or heard because they can fly up to 500 meters away and fly over the water. This way, no person’s privacy is violated” Freeman explained to Explica.co.

In the event that large agglomerations were identified, operators could see it in real time and notify the authorities so that they disperse people or close the beach. However, the negotiations have not paid off at the moment because, according to Freeman, there is a lack of budget to cover this need and lack of political will in some cases. Freeman stressed:

“But I think there is an opportunity for improvement. The arrival of tourists and the images of beaches flooded with people are chilling with regard to what the outbreak of the virus can be.”

Summer in the “new normal” will be somewhat different from the different. Especially since the health authorities do not tire of warning that the coronavirus is still in our streets and refer to the responsibility of each. At a time when regrowths are taking place following the lifting of the alarm state, an image of a crowded beach is, as Freeman said, chilling. And every measure to avoid crowds, Very necessary.