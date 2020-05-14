After registering the first coronavirus infections on February 28, Mexico is preparing for a gradual “general reopening” starting on May 18.

..- Mexico will gradually reactivate its economic, social and educational activities by zones from Monday, according to the number of positive cases of COVID-19, including in a first stage the 269 least affected municipalities, the government announced Wednesday.

“There is already the light that indicates that we are going to leave the tunnel in which we were and in which we still find ourselves,” said President Andrés Manuel López Obrador during the presentation of the plan with which Mexico will return “to the new normality.”

The strategy to lift the confinement considers the “social and economic vulnerability of Mexico,” said Undersecretary of Health Hugo López-Gatell.

The strategy, whose implementation ultimately depends on the regional authorities, is divided into three stages.

In the first phase, 269 municipalities of 15 entities -out of a total of 32-, which present few or no positive cases, will once again have activities in the “public and work” space and will restart classes from May 18, explained the Secretary of the Economy, Graciela Márquez, during López Obrador’s usual morning conference.

The next step, “in preparation for the general reopening”, will run from May 18 to 31 and will consist of implementing “protocols that must be followed to guarantee a safe return to activities”. This involves training workers and companies to prevent the spread of the virus, added the secretary.

The last phase will begin on June 1, along with the activation of a traffic light. When you indicate red, only the activities considered “essential”, which now include, in addition to those related to health and basic goods, may operate in the construction and manufacturing of transport and mining equipment, as anticipated by the government on Tuesday.

Gradually, and until reaching the green, other economic sectors, activities in public spaces and, finally, school classes will be added, but maintaining physical distance and individual health care measures.

The president added that regional authorities are free not to execute the plan. “Although it has been generally agreed, it also allows discrepancy, the right to dissent,” he said.

Mexico registered its first three infections on February 28, and as of Tuesday it totaled 38,324 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 3,926 deaths.

Mexico City and surrounding areas in the neighboring State of Mexico has been the most affected region. In the capital alone, there are 5,500 hospitalized, of which 20% are intubated, said the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum.

